Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Don't Move

Don't Move: 20 Minutes Until You Lose All Bodily Autonomy

The new trailer for Netflix's Don't Move has been released, and it emphasizes our protagonist's race against time until she's paralyzed.

Article Summary Netflix drops a suspenseful trailer for "Don't Move," emphasizing a race against time and loss of control.

The film delivers a real-time narrative, heightening tension as viewers experience each gripping second.

"Don't Move" embodies a small-budget thriller designed to keep viewers engaged on streaming platforms.

The first trailer was unveiled during Geeked Week, and will stream to Netflix on October 25th.

Not all of the movies Netflix is releasing these days look like they would have to do massive numbers at the box office to break even. Sometimes, less is more, which appears to be the case with Don't Move. With horror and thrillers, you don't have to throw around a ton of money to get audiences on the edge of their seats. In the case of this movie, it's the very concept of time moving forward and the complete loss of bodily autonomy. We got the first trailer for this film during the Geeked Week presentation, and they have dropped a new one that really hammers the time aspect of the film home.

As we learned when the first trailer was released, the story is told [more or less] in real-time. So we will be with Kelsey every second of those first twenty minutes. This is the kind of film streamers should be making and funding because it's interesting enough. However, it might have a hard time finding an audience in theaters, but with a smaller budget because it's a smaller production, Don't Move is the kind of streamer film that doesn't get people to sign up for streaming service, but it does keep them from canceling them.

Don't Move: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down. Don't Move, directed by Brian Netto and Adam Schindler, stars Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone, Fargo), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story: Hotel, The Big Short), Moray Treadwell (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Downton Abbey), and Daniel Francis (Bridgerton, Small Axe). It will stream to Netflix on October 25th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!