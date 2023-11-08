Posted in: Movies, Sony, Venom | Tagged: marvel, sony, sony pictures, tom hardy, Venom 3

Venom 3 Has Been Delayed To November 2024

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended, the delays have begun, and we have the first one. Sony has officially delayed Venom 3 from July to November 2024.

In the first what likely could be a ton of delays following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the first film with a 2024 release date has moved from the summer to the fall. The next two weeks will likely be studios re-arranging their schedules to ensure the spring still has some releases. Sony Pictures has officially delayed one of its bigger movies, and it, unfortunately, also moves the movie away from prime-time real estate. Venom 3, confirmed to be in development during CinemaCon 2022, has been delayed from July 12, 2024, to November 8, 2024, according to Variety.

However, since the delay is only a couple of months, that likely means the film was ready to go just before the strike began. At the moment, there isn't much competition for that date, but it's November–look at the release schedule for this year. It will fill up fast, and then it becomes a game of whether or not Venom 3 can find a spot at the box office.

Kelly Marcel Helped Bring The First Two Movies To Life; Now She Will Direct Venom 3

Marcel has been on the ground with the Venom movies since the first one, and for all the criticisms we might have about the films one way or another, it seems like her and star Tom Hardy work well together. When it was announced that Marcel would be directing, Deadline had sources that said, "Hardy and Marcel have always been on the same page when it comes to shaping Venom's story, and that heading into the final chapter, the two were step in step with what direction they wanted this final chapter to head." Marcel isn't stepping away from writing duties to take up directing, though; she will be directing the movie from a screenplay written by herself and a story from herself and Hardy. The usual suspects at Sony Pictures, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker, are also producing. So far, Venom is the only "not Spider-Man" character Sony has made work on any level, so, unsurprisingly, they are continuing to lean in.

