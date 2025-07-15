Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: werwulf

Werwulf: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins The Cast, Lily-Rose Deep In Talks

Robert Eggers is bringing on some familiar faces for the upcoming Werwulf. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly joined the cast, and Lily-Rose Depp is in talks.

Article Summary Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins Robert Eggers' upcoming werewolf film Werwulf, set for release in Christmas 2026.

Lily-Rose Depp is in talks to co-star, reuniting with Eggers after her role in 2024's Nosferatu.

Werwulf is described by Eggers as a medieval werewolf story which reportedly features historically accurate Old English dialogue.

The script is said to be Eggers' darkest yet, with expectations high after Nosferatu's critical acclaim.

If there is one movie that is already at the top of this writer's "most anticipated movies of 2026" list, it'sRobert Eggers' Werwulf. Following the lukewarm reception of The Nortman, Focus Features had faith in Eggers, and we got Nosferatu, which was one of the best films of 2024 (don't @ me). They want to strike gothic nightmare-fueled lightning, inexplicitly released during Christmas, to work a second time. History is repeating itself in another way with Werwulf since Variety reports that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star in the film following his successful collaboration with Eggers on Nosferatu. Taylor-Johnson isn't the only talent that Eggers is reportedly looking to work with again, as Variety is also saying that Lily-Rose Depp, who also starred in Nosferatu, is in talks to join the cast, but hasn't been confirmed yet.

Eggers has some other actors that he enjoys working with, including Willem Dafoe and Anya Taylor-Joy, so no one should be too surprised if one or both of them also jump on Werwulf.

Werwulf Is A Dark Film Even By Rober Eggers' Standards

2024 ended on a high note for director and writer Robert Eggers. People were a little nervous about Nosferatu for a couple of different reasons, including the release date and whether or not this genre was still thriving. Eggers made one of the best films of 2024. While some awards seasons are too busy giving awards to terrible musicals about Mexico made by French directors, the film is getting some love from the voting committees, as it rightly deserves. There have been two big announcements for Eggers, and we're only two months into the year; he's reportedly writing and directing a sequel to Labryth, which is a whole can of worms unto itself, but he's also co-writing and directing a new original feature titled Werwulf.

According to Eggers, it's a "medieval werewolf film," with a script that features Old English that is historically accurate for the time. While Old English is very hard to read and write, it's a little easier to speak once you wrap your head around it. Eggers said, "It's also the darkest thing I've ever written. By far." The Werwulf currently has a Christmas 2026 release date, so expect more information before the end of the year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!