Venom: Let There Be Carnage Vignette Drops Ahead Of Friday's Release

Venom: Let There Be Carnage releases this Friday, only in theaters, and is poised to not only clean up at the box office but expand the Sony Spider-Man movie verse in the process. Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson all-star in the sequel to 2018's Venom, which grossed over $800 million at the global box office. This time out, Andy Serkis is in the director's chair, and in the below just-released featurette, he explains the odd couple relationship between Eddie and his symbiote.

There Is Still Time For The To Delay This Venom Film…

"Take a deeper dive into Eddie and Venom's unique friendship. See Venom: Let There Be Carnage exclusively in movie theaters Thursday. Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL's greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, written by Kelly Marcel with the story by Tom Hardy & Marcel, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage."

After over a year of delays, fans will finally get to see Venom this week. Although, there is still time for them to delay it one more time. Hey, it could happen! If it doesn't, though, it will be interesting to see how big the audience is for this film. With many theaters still shut down and the public still wary of going to the theater, it will be very interesting to see just how high it can go. We will find out this weekend when Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens in theaters all around the country.