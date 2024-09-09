Posted in: Movies, Sony, Venom | Tagged: venom: the last dance

Venom: The Last Dance – New Trailer On Thursday, New Teaser Video

We have a new TV spot for Venom: The Last Dance that is teasing the new trailer. The new trailer will be released on Thursday.

Oh, hey, this is a movie that's coming out very soon. It's September, so the fall movie season is officially kicking off, and now it's time for everyone to remember all of the films that are coming out in the next couple of weeks. One of the movies that got a bit lost in the last month or two is Venom: The Last Dance. The first Venom film is about as close to a success story as the live-action Spider-Man free Marvel films that Sony has had so far in the sense that while it got a critical kicking, it did exceptionally well at the box office. The second film was better, but the box office was weaker, which could be attributed to pandemic delays. Now we have a third film, and there isn't anything Sony could use to explain this one away if it bombs. We don't actually know that much about the film, but a new trailer is dropping this week. Sony has started a trailer countdown with a new TV spot. The new trailer will be released on Thursday.

Venom: The Last Dance – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker. It will be released on October 25, 2024.

