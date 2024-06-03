Posted in: Movies, Sony, Venom | Tagged: Venom 3, venom: the last dance

Venom: The Last Dance – The First Poster & Trailer Have Been Released

Sony has released the first poster and trailer for Venom: The Last Dance. The third Venom film will be released on October 25th.

Article Summary Sony debuts 'Venom: The Last Dance' poster and action-packed trailer.

Tom Hardy returns, continuing his wildly acclaimed portrayal of Venom.

Analysis: The trilogy's final installment capitalizes on fan loyalty.

'Venom: The Last Dance' sets its premiere for October 25, 2024.

When we look back at the live-action Sony/Marvel movies, it will be interesting to see how people in the future will look at the trilogy of Venom films. The first one was not a critical success by any stretch of the imagination, with the only standout point being Tom Hardy's absolutely buckwild performance. However, the film did exceptionally well at the box office and, despite being a weird film, gained its own fanbase. The second film leaned into the weirdest section of its own fandom and was somehow better for it, but it was a COVID film that had a hard time finding an audience at the box office. It's clear that Sony decided to take the pandemic into account when looking at those numbers and greenlit a third film, which is set to come out later this year. We hadn't heard much about the movie before today when Sony dropped the first poster and trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, where we see that the same buckwild performance by Hardy will still be front and center in this third film.

Venom: The Last Dance – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker. It will be released on October 25, 2024.

