Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: blue beetle, dc, film, Warner Bros

Blue Beetle Actor Praises the Director's Creative Vision

Blue Beetle star Raoul Max Trujillo is opening up about Director Ángel Manuel Soto's immersive style and detail-oriented vision.

Warner Bros.'s newest flick Blue Beetle is officially out after moving from a planned streaming release on Max to a theatrical one, earning a grand total that currently exceeds $20 million so far. While the studio might be experiencing difficulties establishing their superhero adaptations ad box office hits lately, there are still a lot of positives to unpack, including established creatives and plenty of new talent ready to reinterpret the superhero standards. Now, one of the film's stars is discussing how director Ángel Manuel Soto aimed to tackle this ambitious and essential superhero production.

Raoul Max Trujillo on Blue Beetle Director Ángel Manuel Soto

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Blue Beetle actor Raoul Max Trujillo praised the director's work, sharing, "I think Angel is absolutely brilliant, I really do. I think his background as a cameraman, as a DP, as well as his background with… Computer technology, if you will. All that special effects stuff that he did for years, all that has helped him be able to make this movie. Because when we went in as actors, and we're going to rehearse a scene, the first thing he did was pull out his tablet and show us already exactly what the camera move is. Because he was already animated, the whole thing."

He then continued, "The whole film was animated already; that was his prep work. So for us, imagine how easy it is now when you see the shot; you see exactly, but it's all animated, but you know exactly what you're getting into. So then you don't have that confusion of figuring your way out as you're marking through the scene. It's already laid out for you. You just need to show up and hit those marks. So there's a technical proficiency that it brings. But again, a playfulness that he brings that is so rare."

The cast of the DC film includes Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez. The film also stars Belissa Escobedo, and Harvey Guillén.

Warner Bros. DC film Blue Beetle is currently in theaters worldwide.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!