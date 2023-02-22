The Pope's Exorcist Trailer And Poster Debut Ahead Of April Release Russell Crowe is taking on demons as The Pope's Exorcist in the new trailer and poster for the April releasing film.

The Pope's Exorcist is a new film starring Russell Crowe and directed by Julius Avery, releasing April 14th. The film also stars Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero. This is inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican. The screenplay is written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos from a screen story by Petroni, R. Dean McCreary, and Chester Hastings. Though less Exorcist than what looks like a horror version of Da Vinci Code. That being said, it is still Crowe fighting demons, and I am sure there is a market for that. Check out the trailer below.

The Pope's Exorcist Rides The Horror Wave

"Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Academy Award®-winner Russell Crowe), The Pope's Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden. Directed by: Julius Avery Screenplay by: Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos Screen Story by: Michael Petroni and R. Dean McCreary & Chester Hastings Based on the books "An Exorcist Tells His Story" and "An Exorcist: More Stories" by: Fr. Gabriele Amorth Produced by: Doug Belgrad Michael Patrick Kaczmarek Jeff Katz Executive Producers: Jo Homewood Sophie Cassidy Edward J. Siebert, SJ Cast: Russell Crowe Daniel Zovatto Alex Essoe and Franco Nero."

I don't know; I really do not have much interest in this. You can double that disinterest since Sony is the one putting it out. That may be unfair, but not much they have put out in the last year has been very interesting, and some downright offensive. I am talking about you, Morbius. I do enjoy Crowe, though, and that may be what gets me into the door of the theater to see The Pope's Exorcist when it releases on April 14th.