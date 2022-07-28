VHS 99 Coming To Shudder On October 20th

VHS 99 will debut on Shudder on October 20th, the latest installment of the popular found footage horror anthology series. This one will feature segments from the likes of Maggie Levin (Into The Dark: My Valentine), Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls), and Joseph & Vanessa Winter (Deadstream). This will be the fifth film in the franchise, and even with the low budgets, I don't think anyone saw that coming.

VHS 99 Looks To Build Off VHS 94's Success

"V/H/S/94 set a new bar for what is already a fantastic film franchise, featuring some of the best horror anthology segments in recent memory by an incredible lineup of filmmakers," said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder. "We knew immediately that we wanted to continue the series, and what the producers have come up with in V/H/S/99 will be the biggest and best film yet in the series, and we can't wait for Shudder members to see it." "The last year of the '90s was a perfect playground for us," said producer Josh Goldbloom. "DVD's surpassed VHS, Blair Witch, took the world by storm, and Y2K fears created a sense of apocalyptic dread. Add to that 6 of the most creative genre filmmakers in the world, and we're confident this is the biggest, baddest, and most wildly savage V/H/S yet!"

"Fans of our franchise are going to love V/H/S/99," said executive producer Michael Schreiber. "Each new film in the series is the chance to showcase a different ensemble of talented and diverse filmmakers, and I'm extremely proud of the work that V/H/S99's filmmakers have put in to bring their terrifying visions to life."

VHS 94 was in fact very entertaining, so I have pretty high expectations for this new one. This has always been a fun series, and as long as the quality is there, I hope it just keeps going. Look for more on this as we get closer to the October 20th release on Shudder.