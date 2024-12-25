Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Violent Night, Violent Night 2

Violent Night 2 Writers Say They Are "Closing In" On A First Draft

Violent Night 2 writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller say they are "closing in" on a first draft but also acknowledge how busy star David Harbour is right now.

Plenty of perks come with casting very busy actors who are either just breaking out or are about to, but there are some downsides as well. That might be one of the busiest times of their careers, so they will be working a lot, and if you're trying to get them back for another project, it might be difficult. That appears to be one of the hurdles the team behind Violent Night and its sequel are dealing with. The writers, Pat Casey and Josh Miller, are hopefully taking a victory lap because it looks like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be massive, but they are also doing press for the film. ScreenRant got the opportunity to talk to the pair about other projects and brought up Violent Night 2. It turns out they are "closing in" on a first draft, but that star David Harbour's schedule and the Sonic release have slowed things down.

"We're closing in on trying to get a draft out, so we're well underway," Miller explained with a laugh. "Mildly distracting to have Sonic 3 dropping at the same time as our deadline, but I guess champagne problems." That's like the Hollywood version of saying "first-world problems." Casey elaborated, "As soon as we get off this morning's interviews, we're right back into the Violent Night 2 salt mines, but I think it's going to be a lot of fun. I wish we had a date to announce, but we don't yet. But everybody really wants to get it going, so hopefully soon, we'll have have more solid information. But it's a little hard to schedule around David Harbour, currently, on account of he's a busy man with certain other giant mega franchises that, unfortunately, seem to get scheduling priority over us, for some inexplicable reason."

We know that the final season of Stranger Things just wrapped, and Thunderbolts* will be released in May, so maybe in the summer is when, ironically, a movie about Christmas will start to come together.

Nobody and Violent Night: Universal's Bloody 1-2 Pandemic Punch

Nobody and Violent Night were rare pandemic movies that did well at the box office and were well received by critics and audiences. Universal seemed to understand there was some serious potential there if they decided to tap into it, and it, along with Violent Night, became the two R-rated series that the studio was looking to pursue new entries. We didn't hear much about the film for a while, with the latest news coming out of South by Southwest in March 2024 detailing the studio's commitment to both franchises. Violent Night came out a little later than Nobody, but the box office was still very much in recovery mode when the film was released in late 2022. It grossed just over $75 million on a budget of $20 million and received generally positive reviews from the public and critics. A sequel was officially confirmed to be in some form of development in January 2023, but there hasn't been any word about a potential release date.

