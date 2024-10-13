Posted in: Amazon, MGM, Movies | Tagged: henry cavill, voltron

Voltron: Henry Cavill Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

Henry Cavill has reportedly joined the cast of the live-action Voltron film. Daniel Quinn-Toye is also starring, and Rawson Marshall Thurber is directing.

Article Summary Henry Cavill joins the live-action Voltron film after leaving DC and The Witcher.

Voltron's live-action adaptation sees traction with Rawson Marshall Thurber directing.

Voltron's legacy spans back to the 1980s, recently revitalized by Netflix's series.

Live-action adaptations face challenges; will Voltron succeed where Transformers struggled?

Henry Cavill is jumping on another massive franchise following his departures from the DC Universe and The Witcher. For a hot minute, it looked like Cavill would return as Superman following a cameo appearance in Black Adam. Things got complicated from there, with Cavill's return being confirmed before anyone had signed a single contract. That didn't work out for anyone else involved, and Cavill won't be moving forward in the new era of DC movies. Right around the time, it looked like he was returning to the DC Universe. Cavill announced that he was returning to DC Universe and that he was leaving The Witcher. To say that this departure has been messy is an understatement, to say the least.

Cavill is signed on for the remake of Highlander, which we heard a little about during the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon. It was announced in December 2022 that he would start and executive producer a Warhammer 40,000 film. The state of that movie is a bit up in the air, with the deal between the studio and Games Workshop reportedly ending in December. Still, it was surprising to hear that Cavill was jumping on yet another project with Amazon and MGM as The Hollywood Reporter announced that Cavill would star in a live-action Voltron film along with up-and-comer Daniel Quinn-Toye from director Rawson Marshall Thurber with a screenplay co-written by Thurber and Ellen Shanman.

Will Voltron Work In Live-Action?

Voltron has been a staple of the mecha genre for longer than a decent amount of people reading this article have been alive. The first run of the television show ran from 1984-1985, and the show was moderately consistent, with three more series premiering from 1985 to 2000. From there, the show took its longest break from television but returned on Nicktoons with Voltron Force for one season from 2011-2012. However, that show didn't really catch on and only ran for one season. In 2016, Netflix acquired the rights and produced Voltron: Legendary Defender, which ran for eight seasons over the next two and a half years and brought in a whole new generation of fans.

Like most things popular in the 1980s, someone has been trying to make a live-action Voltron movie for a long time. The first time someone announced their intentions to make a live-action film was in 2005, and things have been a mess ever since, including that one time everyone thought Cloverfield was a Voltron movie. It wasn't until March 2022, when it was announced that Thurber would be directing, that there appeared to be any real movement toward this project actually happening.

Now we have two actors reportedly signed on, so maybe we'll see this movie in our lifetime, but we'll have to see. Some concepts just aren't made for live-action, and you have to wonder if Voltron is one of them. Power Rangers and things like that worked because they weren't trying to look real, but when Power Rangers tried to make everything look real and shiny, no one cared. Transformers hasn't worked in live-action except for once, kind of, and even then, the best thing we have gotten out of Transformers in the last two decades is the animated film in theaters right now [go watch it]. At the moment, we have no other details about the production.

