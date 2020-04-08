Walkaway Joe Hits VOD Streaming May 8th, Watch The Trailer Here

Walkaway Joe is a new drama centered around a boy trying to track down his father in pool halls in the southern US. Jeffery Dean Morgan is the father, who one day walks out on his family and hits the road. Not far behind is his son, played by Julian Feder. He is helped in his search by a truck driver played by David Strathairn. Along the way, there is betrayal after betrayal as the characters seemingly do terrible things to each other, leading to a showdown between father and son at the end. This movie is a classic southern drama that would feel right at home released in the '70s or '80s.

Walkaway Joe Trailer

"In the tradition of American classics, WALKAWAY JOE is the story of an unlikely friendship between a young boy searching for his father, and a wandering loner hiding from his past. In each other they experience the power of a second chance, and a shot at redemption."

It has been a while since I have seen Strathairn is a film. Am I crazy, or has he been laying low for a bit? Also, I guess this is a tiny peek into what Negan might be like as a parent. Maybe with mess murderous tendencies, but the psychological torment is there for sure. A lot of the drama seems to be centered around pool halls pool hustling, ala The Color of Money, the Tom Cruise drama from 1986. Overall though, this could be a bit of a sleeper. While bummed it doesn't look like this will see release in theaters unless something drastic changes. You can watch the trailer for Walkaway Joe below.

I have to state again that it is so great to see Strathairn. The man is one of the best actors in the world, and I can already tell that when this kid betrays him to bail out his day, I am not going to forgive him. Maybe I am wrong, but I doubt it. You can stream Walkaway Joe on VOD services on May 8th.