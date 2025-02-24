Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: alex garland, Warfare

Warfare: 14 New Character Posters For The New Alex Garland War Film

A24 has released 14 new character posters for Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza's new film, Warfare, which will be released on April 11, 2025.

Now that Warfare has a release date, A24 is kicking up the marketing as they try to make that Alex Garland lightning strike twice. The movie, which, unlike the film last year, is based more on the experiences of actual soldiers than a hypothetical future, has a massive cast. So massive, in fact, that we have fourteen character posters that show off all of the young men we'll be following for this feature. The war in Iraq is still a very raw wound for many, many people, both those who served and those who lost someone who served there, so the reactions to films that cover it tend to swing from one extreme to another. See the absolute buckwild box office take American Sniper took in 2014 despite being a pretty mediocre to terrible film. So, regardless of the quality of this one, expect people to have some serious opinions on it, but it is really good to see an actual veteran involved with the process.

Warfare: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Warfare, written and directed by Ray Mendoza & Alex Garland, stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, with Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton. It will be released on April 11, 2025.

