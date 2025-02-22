Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Warfare

Warfare: A24 Has Released A New Poster For Alex Garland's New Film

A24 has released a new poster for Warfare, which will be released on April 11th. The film is written and directed by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland.

Co-directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, "Warfare" promises a raw depiction of modern military life.

The film immerses viewers with Navy SEALs in Iraq, offering a real-time narrative based on actual memories.

Following the success of "Civil War," A24 aims to capture similar box office magic.

Last year, A24 had one hell of a spring when they decided to distribute Alex Garland's new film Civil War. While the numbers might have made the bigger studios nervous, for A24, they were the kind of numbers that made people fist pump. So, no one should be surprised that they are trying to get some version of that lightning to strike again with Warfare. Unlike Civil War, which was fictional, this is looking to explore the realistic elements of being a soldier and is co-written and c0-directed with Iraq war veteran Ray Mand0za. Warfare is jumping into the early April box office, which is a couple of weeks before Civil War was released a year ago, so we weren't kidding about that lightning thing, and they have released a new poster now that we have a release date.

Warfare: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Warfare, written and directed by Ray Mendoza & Alex Garland, stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, with Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton. It will be released on April 11, 2025.

