James Gunn Has Announced A New DC Studios Film, Dynamic Duo

James Gunn took to twitter to announce a new film, Dynamic Duo, which features the Dick Grayson and Jason Todd Robin's.

Dynamic Duo is the first feature from Swaybox, blending animation, puppetry, and CGI with Matt Aldrich's script.

DC fans can expect innovative animation and a unique take on two iconic characters.

Several Batman projects in the works, including Joker: Folie à Deux and The Batman Part II, due October 2026.

James Gunn is bypassing all of the usual avenues and announcing new projects on social media for all of us to see. Right now, we know of quite a few DC Studios projects that are in development, and it sounds like we're getting another. Gunn took to his social media to share a very interesting-sounding new project with Dynamic Duo. Gunn shared a statement on his official X/Twitter account and an explanation of the film,

"Over the moon excited to announce the newest DC Studios/Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters, DYNAMIC DUO, the story of Robin… or should I say, Robins, as in Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. The first feature film from the visionary Swaybox, a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI, a script from the wonderfully talented Matt Aldrich, produced with our partners at Matt Reeves' 6th & Idaho. This is something special."

If you're a Robin fan, then it sounds like all of your dreams are about to come true because you're not just getting Dick Grayson in this feature but certified mess of a human being, Jason Todd as well. The way that Gunn describes this project is very interesting as well. We always love to see new advances in animation, and it sounds like Dynamic Duo will do that.

In terms of Batman, there are quite a few different projects in the works and being released at DC Studios. Joker: Folie à Deux comes out this weekend, and The Penguin is doing very well for HBO. The Batman Part II currently has a release date of October 2, 2026, and another Batman film, called The Brave and the Bold, is also in the works. Those are just the projects we know about since, with this announcement, it's pretty clear that there are plenty of other things bouncing around at DC Studios that are being kept under wraps.

