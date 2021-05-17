Warner Bros. Reaches Deal With Regal, Dune Isn't Coming to HBO Max

Ever since the Warner Bros. and HBO Max announcement was made, it has been apparent that Legendary was a bit salty about the whole thing. There were rumors of a lawsuit almost right away, with the main point of contention being the release of Dune. Legendary was already looking to sell Godzilla vs. Kong, but Dune was supposed to be its big release and a possible kick-off to a new franchise. How Dune is going to end up being released has been the topic of rumors for months now, and it seems that we finally have an answer. We also see that Warner Bros. is starting to strike deals with theaters for the 2022 movie season after promising that the HBO Max rollouts for 2021 would not be the way forward. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has "already reached a deal with Regal Cinemas to restore 45-day theatrical windows in 2022 before titles go to streaming." However, they aren't making this deal in a vacuum. It seems that Dune is going to be the test case according to "multiple sources. "It will premiere in Venice in September ahead of an October theatrical run, with HBO Max availability coming at a to-be-determined date after that."

This new Warner Bros. merger has people scratching their heads about what it's going to mean for the future, and much like any other major merger, it'll like take some time for the dust to settle so we can see how this all plays out. Legendary is absolutely walking away happy with a theatrical only release for Dune later this year. If nothing else, it keeps Legendary from possibly dragging Warner Bros. to court right in the middle of a new merger.

Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellen Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Charlotte Rampling, is set to open in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1, 2021.