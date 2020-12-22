Dune Might Be Getting a Traditional Theatrical Release After All

We are still seeing the fallout from the HBO Max/Warner Bros. decision as things get more and more contentious. Many directors and actors have come out against the idea of a hybrid release, but thus far, WarnerMedia has dug their heels in, and they aren't backing down. It sounds like they very much might be backing down when it comes to two titles. Legendary has been at the center of this controversy since day one since it was reported they only knew about this decision mere hours before it happened. Unlike other Warner Bros. properties, Legendary financed 75% of Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, and they haven't been quiet about how unhappy that makes them. We knew there was a potential lawsuit in the works, but now there are rumors of what solution we could be looking at.

According to Deadline, the solution is probably going to make Warner Bros. pretty unhappy. It's being reported that Dune would keep its traditional theatrical release since it does come out in October, and people are hoping that the pandemic will be more under control by then. The thing that is really going to sting is reportedly the only way Warner Bros. can keep Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max is if they hand over $250 million, which was the rumored offer that Netflix made on the movie mere days before the HBO Max announcement tanked those talks.

There hasn't been any lawsuit yet concerning Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong but considering that 75% and how blindsided Legendary was by this decision, there is a very good chance that they aren't going to take this lying down. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is reportedly trying to placate the three big stars of The Little Things, Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto, which will be the first 2021 movie to get a hybrid release. So things aren't exactly going well.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellen Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Charlotte Rampling, is set to open in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1, 2021 [maybe].