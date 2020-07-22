Watch: Scott Pilgrim Cast Perform Reunion Charity Table Read

Posted on | by Tom Chang | Comments

There's no question of the cultural relevance of the pop-tastic sensation as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. As reunions been a common theme throughout the quarantine, Entertainment Weekly hosted the remote table reading of the original script of the Edgar Wright-film. The cast participants include Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Mae Whitman, Jason Schwartzman, Brandon Routh, Ellen Wong, Satya Bhabha, Brandon Routh, and Mark Webber. Wright, Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, producer Jared LeBoff,  and screenwriter Michael Bacall also joined. The participating cast read all their original parts with a few additional while cast read remaining roles.

Scott Pilgrim Cast Perform Table Read in 10th Anniversary for Charity
Alison Pill, Satya Bhabha, Jared LeBoff, Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Anna Kendrick, Bryan Lee O'Malley, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Webber, Edgar Wright, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Bacall, Ellen Wong, Chris Evans, and Mae Whitman participate in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 10th anniversary table reading. Image courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

The charity reading of Scott Pilgrim is to benefit Water for People, which is a global nonprofit that helps people bring clean water and sanitation solutions to their communities for generations to come. As an added incentive, those who donate will have a chance to win an exclusive drawing done by O'Malley himself during the course of the table read. Four of the film's stars at some point starred in Marvel and DC projects. Evans played the Human Torch/Johnny Storm in Fox's earlier Fantastic Four films. He also played Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Winstead played Huntress in Birds of Prey (2000). Routh played Superman/Clark Kent in Superman Returns (2006) and reprised his role for Crisis on Infinite Earths and also played The Atom/Ray Palmer in DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The latter two on television. Brie Larson played Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel (2019).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKqKLnsmoK4

An homage to video games and pop culture, Scott Pilgrim follows the bassist (Cera) of a band, who finds out once he starts dating a mysterious girl of his dreams Ramona Flowers (Winstead), he'll have to battle with her seven evil exes organized by Giddeon (Schwartzman) to win her heart. While the film underperformed at the box office, Scott Pilgrim remains a cult classic despite finishing before O'Malley's series wrapped publication.

Scott Pilgrim: Cast Reunited for 10th Anniversary Script Read
Alison Pill, Michael Cera, and Mark Webber in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010). Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

About Tom Chang

I'm a follower of pop culture from gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV for over 30 years. I grew up reading magazines like Starlog, Mad, and Fangora. As a professional writer for over 10 years, Star Wars was the first sci-fi franchise I fell in love with. I'm a nerd-of-all-trades.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope   globe  