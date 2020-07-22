Watch: Scott Pilgrim Cast Perform Reunion Charity Table Read

There's no question of the cultural relevance of the pop-tastic sensation as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. As reunions been a common theme throughout the quarantine, Entertainment Weekly hosted the remote table reading of the original script of the Edgar Wright-film. The cast participants include Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Mae Whitman, Jason Schwartzman, Brandon Routh, Ellen Wong, Satya Bhabha, Brandon Routh, and Mark Webber. Wright, Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, producer Jared LeBoff, and screenwriter Michael Bacall also joined. The participating cast read all their original parts with a few additional while cast read remaining roles.

The charity reading of Scott Pilgrim is to benefit Water for People, which is a global nonprofit that helps people bring clean water and sanitation solutions to their communities for generations to come. As an added incentive, those who donate will have a chance to win an exclusive drawing done by O'Malley himself during the course of the table read. Four of the film's stars at some point starred in Marvel and DC projects. Evans played the Human Torch/Johnny Storm in Fox's earlier Fantastic Four films. He also played Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Winstead played Huntress in Birds of Prey (2000). Routh played Superman/Clark Kent in Superman Returns (2006) and reprised his role for Crisis on Infinite Earths and also played The Atom/Ray Palmer in DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The latter two on television. Brie Larson played Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel (2019).

An homage to video games and pop culture, Scott Pilgrim follows the bassist (Cera) of a band, who finds out once he starts dating a mysterious girl of his dreams Ramona Flowers (Winstead), he'll have to battle with her seven evil exes organized by Giddeon (Schwartzman) to win her heart. While the film underperformed at the box office, Scott Pilgrim remains a cult classic despite finishing before O'Malley's series wrapped publication.