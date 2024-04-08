Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part two

Dune: Part Two Has Extended Its 70MM IMAX Run

Warner Bros. and Legendary have announced that Dune: Part Two will extend its 70MM IMAX run. Tickets will go on sale on April 15th and will sell out fast.

Article Summary Dune: Part Two's 70MM IMAX run extended, tickets on sale April 15th.

Passing $600M, Dune: Part Two has a confirmed sequel, Dune: Messiah.

Director Denis Villeneuve needs a break before filming the next saga.

Dune's social media embraces the eclipse for movie's promotion.

Dune: Part Two is staying right where it should be, and that is on the biggest screen possible. The film hit digital a couple of days ago, and people who didn't get the chance to see it on the big screen can see it at home, but if you want the real experience, Warner Bros. and Legendary have announced that they are extended the films run in 70MM IMAX. Tickets for the extended run will go on sale starting April 15th, and you should make a note to get them right away because these tickets tend to go fast.

Dune: Part Two has passed over $600 million at the worldwide box office, and Legendary and Warner Bros. have officially announced that Dune: Messiah is a go. We don't know when that film will happen because director Denis Villeneuve has been very open about the fact that he very much needs a break. If you live near a theater showing 70MM IMAX, go check it out; there isn't anything like it. The official Dune account also had fun with the eclipse happening today, and we love to see it:

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two was released on March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

