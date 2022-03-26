The War Of The Gargantuas On Preorder At Waxwork Records

The War of the Gargantuas is the latest kaiju soundtrack being brought to vinyl by Waxwork Records. Now, I will not pretend that I have ever seen this film because I haven't, but I am a sucker for a kaiju film score; they are always epic, heart-pounding, and a bit cheesy – perfection, really. The score is available for the first time here outside Japan from composer Akira Ifukube, and will be available on two 180 gram colored discs, with jacket artwork by Vance Kelly. It is up for preorder now for shipping in September. Check it out below.

The War of the Gargantuas Release Details

"Waxwork Records is beyond thrilled to release THE WAR OF THE GARGANTUAS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Akira Ifukube! Available for the first time officially outside of Japan, we are bringing you the complete soundtrack as a monstrous 2xLP set! Collaborating again with iconic director Ishirō Honda (Godzilla 1954, Destroy All Monsters), Ifukube creates a wonderfully chaotic world in which the impacts of nature vs. nurture are examined through battling humanoid monsters. The film is regarded as one of the darkest and scariest Japanese Kaiju films. Since its release, the film has been regarded as a cult classic, drawing admiration from artists such as Tim Burton, Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo Del Toro, and Brad Pitt.

Waxwork Records is honored to present THE WAR OF THE GARGANTUAS as an official double LP with 180 gram "Sanda" & "Gaira" colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, new artwork by Vance Kelly, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, a 12" x12" art print, and more!"

Waxwork Records have been releasing a ton of these awesome monster soundtracks, calling it Monster March. People have been really amped for the releases, too, and I have seen many people excited about this one as well. Get your order in now here.