Weekend Box Office Suffers Because Of The SAG-AFTRA Strike

The Weekend Box Office was won by Five NIghts At Freddys again, but was the fourth lowest grossing weekend of 2023.

Article Summary 'Five Nights At Freddy's' tops the weekend box office for the second straight week.

The SAG-AFTRA strike delayed the opening of 'Dune: Part Two', affecting the weekend box office.

Three of the worst weekend box office takes of the year occurred within the last eight weeks.

'The Marvels' is set to debut next week, potentially boosting the weekend box office performance.

Weekend box office numbers were the fourth worst for 2023 this weekend, with lots of the blame coming from the fact that because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Dune: Part Two did not open as it was supposed to. That film was moved by Warner's to March 2024 when it became clear that the stars would not be able to promote the movie and probably took between $40-50 million off the table for this weekend. Overall, the box office saw $64.6 million taken in, down -49% from last weekend. Three of the worst weekend box office takes of the year have been in the last eight weeks.

Five Nights Still Wins Weekend Box Office

Five Nights At Freddy's won its second straight weekend box office with $19.4 million, down a whopping -78% from its opening. The film would always be frontloaded, especially debuting on Peacock the same day, but that is a steep drop. It has, however, moved to just under $120 million in just two weeks. Second place was Taylor Swift, who just keeps chugging along with her Eras Tour film. It added another $13.5 million. Third place goes to Killers of the Flower Moon, with $7 million. The Apple film has pocketed $52 million so far, but that film will be judged by how it does during awards season more than its gross. Fourth place went to A24 film Priscilla with $5.08 million as it expanded into over 1,000 theaters. Rounding out the top five is Spanish language film Radical, with $2.7 million.

The weekend box office top five for November 3rd:

Five Nights At Freddy's- $19.4 million Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Film- $13.5 million Killers of the Flower Moon- $7 million Priscilla- $5.08 million Radical- $2.7 million

Next week, we get our last Marvel Studios opening of the year as The Marvels debuts. It will win the weekend box office for sure; the question is: with how much? Tracking has this as one of the lowest Marvel openings in a long time, maybe even below Eternals. But, I think it goes to $82 million. It's still much lower than one might think with a first film that grossed over $1 billion, as inflated by other factors as it may have been. It will be interesting to track, that is for sure.

