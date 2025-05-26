Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Weekend Box Office

Lilo & Stitch, Mission: Impossible Lead Record Memorial Day Box Office

This weekend, the Memorial Day Box Office set records, with Lilo & Stitch and the latest Mission: Impossible packed theaters.

Article Summary Lilo & Stitch live-action remake breaks Memorial Day box office record with $183 million opening.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning lands strong at No. 2, hitting a franchise-best $77 million.

Final Destination: Bloodlines drops to third as Thunderbolts* and Sinners round out the top five rankings.

Theaters nationwide see packed crowds, fueling optimism for a massive summer at the movies in 2025.

Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning lived up to all expectations and helped theaters to a record $322 million take at the Memorial Day Weekend box office. Disney can tout a new record opening for the weekend, as Lilo & Stitch, the live-action remake of the Disney animated film, made $183 million over the four-day weekend. That is the new record, and its take overseas is also great, as it took in $158 million for a running total of $341 million worldwide. With an "A+" CinemaScore and three weeks until another family film opens, nothing is stopping the film from raking in the cash.

Lilo & Stitch Takes Out Tom Cruise Again

In second place was Tom Cruise and his latest adventure as Ethan Hunt. The four-day number comes in at $77 million, a record opening for the Mission: Impossible franchise. This, too, has a lot of runway going for it, as it owns the IMAX screens for the next three weeks. Will this remain the final installment? It should, but with these numbers, I doubt it. Last week's champ, Final Destination: Bloodlines, fell about what was expected, about -63 percent, but still pulled in $24 million. It will cross the $100 million mark this week. Fourth place goes to Thunderbolts* over Sinners, though they could switch when the actuals come out tomorrow. The Marvel Studios film scored $11.5 million while Sinners added $11 million to its running total.

Theaters were packed everywhere across the country this weekend, and nobody was more excited than exhibitors and Cinema United. "Millions of moviegoers this holiday weekend proved once again that going to the cinema is a true American pastime," says Cinema United President & CEO Michael O'Leary. "Records aside, it's clear that movie theaters are cultural and economic hubs in cities and towns of all sizes, uniting communities across the country in the singular thrill of seeing a movie on the big screen. This weekend is just the start of what will be a great summer for movie fans around the world."

The Memorial Day Weekend box office top five:

Lilo & Stitch- $183 million Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning $77 million Final Destination: Bloodlines- $24 million Thunderbolts*- $11.5 million Sinners- $11 million

Next week, two new films enter the fray. One, Karate Kid: Legends should make some noise, finish in the top three, and have an outside shot at taking the second spot from Mission: Impossible. The latest A24 horror film, Bring Her Back, is the other big opening. Early buzz is that it is well-made but quite depressing. That one has a chance to crack the top five. None will beat Lilo & Stitch, which will remain in the top spot.

