Posted in: Box Office, Disney, Movies | Tagged: snow white, Weekend Box Office

Snow White Is The Latest Underperforming Film To Win Box Office Crown

Snow White was not the savior of the 2025 box office most had hoped. It opens number one, but like the rest of 2025, it's not impressive.

Article Summary Snow White hits number one at the box office with a disappointing $43 million opening.

Negative press and delays contributed to Snow White's underwhelming performance.

The 2025 box office struggles, with Snow White failing to boost yearly totals.

Next weekend's releases could dethrone Snow White with Jason Statham's new film.

Snow White became the latest film to lead a box office weekend in 2025 with a less-than-stellar gross. The final number is $43 million, below expectations and a disappointment. The "B+" CinemaScore does not lend itself to a Mufasa-style long run at the box office, so this live-action Disney retelling is DOA. Why? Delaying it a year didn't help, and neither did all of the negative press surrounding it, from the CGI looking off to the whole dwarf conversation. Stars Rachael Zegler and Gal Gadot had much to say about the film and world events that also turned people off. This was a perfect storm of negativity around the film, and the box office shows it.

Snow White Seals It: The First Half Of 2025 Was Box Office Torture

Snow White was the last real hope to try and save the first 1/4 of the 2025 box office. For the year, the running total is -7% off from 2024, which many would not have guessed at the beginning of January. There are so many misses domestically. Only one film that opened in 2025 has crossed the $100 million mark domestically: Captain America: Brave New World. And not one has opened over $100 million. The rest of the top five for the weekend is full of the last couple of weeks of disappointing films, all just filling screens in theaters desperate to get people in the door.

The weekend box office top five for March 21:

Snow White – $43 million Black Bag – $4.4 million Captain America: Brave New World – $4.1 million Mickey 17 – $3.9 million Novocaine – $3.7 million

Next weekend, not a lot of help is on the way. A24 opens Death of a Unicorn with Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, Jason Statham's latest action film, A Working Man, and Blumhouse's latest stab at trying to turn their fortunes around, The Woman In the Yard all open. If Snow White has a standard 50-60% drop, there is a chance that Statham's latest will beat it out for the top spot. I think that happens, and A Working Man takes number one with $22 million.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!