Lightyear Dolby Poster Debuts, Tickets Are On Sale Now

Lightyear is a little over a week away, and today Dolby released their exclusive poster for the film. This is the first theatrical release only Pixar film since 2020, after Soul, Luca, and Turning Red all debuted on Disney+ instead. Disney and Pixar both are expecting huge things from this film, and admittedly it looks really good. Tickets for the film are now on sale, including for Dolby screenings, which you can check on here. Check out the simple yet cool poster below.

Lightyear Is A Perfect Summer Release

"The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. Chris Evans ("Knives Out," "Avengers: Endgame") lends his voice to Buzz. "The phrase 'a dream come true' gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life," says Evans. "Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed 2016's "Finding Dory," helms "Lightyear." Galyn Susman ("Toy Story That Time Forgot" short) produces."

Pixar doing a space exploration film is infinitely interesting, and this is a pretty natural way to do that while also tying it to Toy Story. When this was announced at last year's Disney investors day presentation, many scratched their heads, but as each trailer was released, more and more people are getting excited. While there is a conversation about why this got a theatrical release and not their last three films, this still looks like a great summer theater movie, and it opens next Friday.