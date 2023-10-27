Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: disney, Elio, pixar, snow white

Elio And Disney's Snow White Are Both Delayed From 2024 To 2025

Disney has delayed Elio and the live-action remake of Snow White from their 2024 release dates to 2025. Jonathan Majors Magazine Dreams was removed from the schedule.

Warner Bros. Discovery kicked off the morning with some release date changes, and now it's Disney's time, but people will be surprised to see what hasn't shifted, and that is Deadpool 3. While there is still an excellent chance that the film will get moved and shift all of the upcoming Marvel Studios slate, it seems that it isn't quite set in stone yet. What is set in stone is that we have a while to go before we get another Pixar movie. Elio was supposed to be the next Pixar theatrical release, but the film has been delayed over a year as it moves from March 1, 2024, to June 13, 2025. That means we won't have another Pixar release until Inside Out 2, which is currently set for June 14, 2024. Disney's Snow White is another big project that has been delayed a full year going from March 22, 2024, to March 21, 2025. Finally, the last big release was that Searchlight and Disney officially pulled Magazine Dreams, which stars Jonathan Majors and was a Sundance premiere. There's no word if the film will be added back to the schedule or what will happen to it, but for now, it won't be released on December 8th as planned.

Here are all of the release date changes that were made, including some Untitled films that have been shifted:

MAGAZINE DREAMS (Searchlight), previously dated on 12/8/23, is now Unset

(Searchlight), previously dated on 12/8/23, is now Unset UNTITLED DISNEY (Disney), previously dated on 2/14/24, moves to 4/5/24

(Disney), previously dated on 2/14/24, moves to 4/5/24 ELIO (Disney), previously dated on 3/1/24, moves to 6/13/25

(Disney), previously dated on 3/1/24, moves to 6/13/25 DISNEY'S SNOW WHITE (Disney), previously dated on 3/22/24, moves to 3/21/25

(Disney), previously dated on 3/22/24, moves to 3/21/25 UNTITLED DISNEY (Disney), previously dated on 3/21/25, is removed from the schedule

(Disney), previously dated on 3/21/25, is removed from the schedule UNTITLED PIXAR (Disney), previously dated on 6/13/25, is removed from the schedule

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar's all-new movie Elio, the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth's ambassador to the rest of the universe and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

Directed by Adrian Molina (screenwriter and co-director of Coco) and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film features the voices of America Ferrera as Elio's mom, Olga; Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa; Brad Garrett as Ambassador Grigon; and Yonas Kibreab as the title character. Elio releases in theaters on March 1, 2024.

