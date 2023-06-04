Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: FAST X, spider-man: across the spider-verse, the little mermaid, Weekend Box Office

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Dazzles At Weekend Box Office

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse scored the biggest opening at the Weekend Box Office for the summer so far.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse went out and had itself a weekend at the box office. The film opened to $120.5 million, way above projections and over 200% better than the first film opened in 2018. That is the highest opening of the summer box office so far, beating Guardians 3, Fast X, and The Little Mermaid, and the sixth-best opening for an animated film of all time. Even more impressive is that the film did all that with a run time of over 2 hours, which is uncommon for an animated picture. It is also the third-best opening for a Spidey film at the box office, only bested by No Way Home and Spider-Man 3. Not bad, kid.

Spider-Verse Leads A Huge Box Office Weekend

Spider-Verse made all the headlines, but Disney also has some bragging rights as well. Three of the four other spots in the top five belong to the Mouse House. Last weekend's champ, The Little Mermaid, dropped -69% with $40.6 million, a steeper drop than they had to be hoping for. They did make the right decision putting The Boogeyman into theaters instead of straight to Hulu, as the horror pic scored a solid $12.3 million in third place. Fourth will be Guardians Vol. 3, still holding incredibly well with another $10.2 million. It is the highest-grossing film of the summer to date as we enter June with $322 million. Rounding out the top five was Fast X with $9.2 million, as it continues its rapid slide.

The weekend box office top five for June 2nd:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: $120.5 million The Little Mermaid: $40.6 million The Boogeyman: $12.3 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: $10.2 million Fast X: $9.2 million

Next week, Transformers fans get their first theatrical release in five years, as Rise of the Beasts rolls into theaters. This is a tricky one to predict, as the franchise has been dormant and was not exactly in its box office heyday when we last saw it. I think it will score $55 million, and depending on the drop for Spider-Verse, that may not be enough for number one. I think Spidey hangs on and holds onto the number one spot.

