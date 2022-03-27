The Lost City Dethrones The Batman At The Weekend Box Office

The Lost City is the new number one at the box office, having scored $31 million over the weekend, bringing women back to the theaters in droves, and taking down The Batman. Sandra Bullock, who, in the run-up to the release of the film, said she would be taking a break for a while from making more movies, proves once again that she is one of the biggest draws out there. Also, it proves that stars can still open films. Bullock and Channing Tatum opened a film that is not connected to any kind of IP at all. In this day and age at the box office, that is to be celebrated.

The Lost City Should Have Legs Against Morbius Next Week

The Batman, champ for almost all of March, falls to number two, though still holding really strong with $20.5 million. Yet another week with a huge surprise entry in the top five as well, as Indian action film RRR scored a very impressive $9.5 million, which could have been even higher had it not been for its three-hour runtime. It will stand as the second-highest opening ever for an Indian film stateside. Fourth went to Uncharted, as its run starts to wind down with still impressive holds and another $5 million. Rounding out the top five was Jujutsu Kaisen O with $4.58 million.

The Weekend Box Office Top Five For March 25th:

The Lost City- $30.5 million The Batman- $20.5 million RRR- $9.5 million Uncharted- $5 million Jujustsu Kaisen O: $4.58 million

Next week, Morbius finally opens, though the early reviews have it as a trainwreck. Look for it to still do well enough to be number one. I still think The Lost City has a chance to stay on top as well, depending on how bad word of mouth becomes when audiences see Morbius. We shall see.