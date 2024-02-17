Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, planet of the apes, wes ball

Wes Ball on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Unique Villain

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball reveals new details about the film's complicated, powerful villain Proximus Caesar.

Article Summary Wes Ball introduces complex villain Proximus Caesar in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

New film jumps 300 years ahead, with Caesar's legacy taking a dark turn.

Proximus Caesar sees himself as a champion of human achievements and fallibility.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters May 10, 2024, from 20th Century Studios.

After three hard-hitting film entries, what was initially labeled as the cinematic relaunch of the Planet of the Apes saga has become a hugely popular entity of its own. But in just a few months, the film series will officially get the chance to kick start a brand new era for the franchise with its fourth entry, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, acting as the first installment to a brand new trilogy that's already being developed.

In the previous installment (War for the Planet of the Apes), viewers had naturally become invested in the ongoing Caesar storyline – all leading up to the character's tragic fate while essentially passing the torch to a new generation upon reaching an oasis. Now, the franchise leaps 300 years forward, where Caesar's teachings have since been manipulated into something much more sinister, with a menacing foe taking on the title of Proximus Caesar. However, during a recent interview, the film's director explained that there's much more to unpack regarding this new "villain."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Director Wouldn't Call Proximus Caesar a Traditional Villain

While speaking to Screen Rant, director Wes Ball divulged, "As an adversary, I wouldn't even call him a villain; he's right. Everything he says in the movie is true, basically. And he is a fan of humans. They were capable of great things." Adding, "He's fascinated by what humans were and how they fell so far, and so he studies them. He's learned everything about them. He knows more about humans than any ape in any of our stories. He has a twisted view of what Caesar wanted. He's the other character, with Raka telling Noa who Caesar really was and this new guy calling himself the new Caesar, Proximus Caesar. Caesar's become more of a title now…This is a cool concept, I think, for a villain who is trying to make the first ape kingdom."

It's hard to envision that it will work out in his favor, but we'll have to wait and see what the next era brings to the table in the coming months.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released in theaters from 20th Century Studios on May 10, 2024.

