Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Director Discusses Caesar's Legacy

The director of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes us suggesting that Caesar's legacy will be heavily explored in the upcoming installment.

At this point in the Planet of the Apes reboot/prequel-ish film series, we've become extremely attached to the often misunderstood Caesar. So when the character met his untimely demise in the previous film, it became apparent that the story would need to pass the torch to his son to keep the franchise alive and maintain the successful overarching story that's spawned several entries so far.

Still, even with the character's tragic demise taking him out of the picture, the next film, titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, plans to explore his legacy (regardless of the perspective) while keeping it at the forefront of the plot.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Will Focus on Caesar's Complex Legacy

During an interview with Empire Magazine, director Wes Ball first discussed Caesar's legacy by explaining, "When I first started on it, I said, 'I feel like Apes needs a little bit of Star Wars.' It's all still very grounded in reality, but it is essentially a quest narrative. Our main character — the young, impressionable Noa [Owen Teague] — meets characters along the way and becomes awakened as he winds up in a place that will test him, and he ultimately becomes his true self. What's happened to [Caesar's] memory? How might it have been corrupted or abused or adopted?"

Ball then later added, "What I thought was really interesting in 'War' was that Bad Ape [Steve Zahn] became self-aware, and he had no clue who Caesar was. So somewhere out in this world, there are other apes who have no idea who Caesar is but also still came to sentience. And that led to this whole idea of doing a big historical epic."

The film's official summary: Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will arrive in theaters on May 24, 2024.

