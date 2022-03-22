Where The Crawdads Sing: First Poster, Trailer, Images, and Summary

Sony Pictures is bringing one of the most talked-about novels of the last couple of years called Where The Crawdads Sing. It was released back in 2018 and spent a whopping 150 weeks on the New York Times bestsellers list since last month. It wasn't surprising that someone was going to make a big-screen adaptation and considering that Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Book Club selected the book back in September 2018, Witherspoon's production company is also the one who picked up the rights for adaptation. We first heard a little bit about this adaptation during the Sony presentation at CinemaCon last August but they had only just wrapped filming that previous June, so it isn't surprising that they didn't have anything to show us back then. The first poster, trailer, a bunch of images, and a detailed summary have all dropped. Fans in the comments on youtube are already very excited about the new song for the movie called Carolina by Taylor Swift.

From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the "Marsh Girl" haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.

Where the Crawdads Sing stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) as "Kya Clark," Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects) as "Tate Walker," Harris Dickinson (The King's Man) as "Chase Andrews," Michael Hyatt (Snowfall) as "Mabel," Sterling Macer, Jr. (Double Down) as "Jumpin'," and David Strathairn (Nomadland) as "Tom Milton." Olivia Newman (First Match) directs the screenplay by Lucy Alibar (Beasts of the Southern Wild) based upon the novel by Delia Owens. The 3000 Pictures film is being produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. It will be released on July 15, 2022.