Lord Of The Rings, Looney Tunes Animated Films teased By Warner Bros

Warner Bros. teased us with artwork from LordOfTheRings: The War For Rohirrim and the new Looney Tunes films being shown off.

Lord of the Rings: The War For Rohirrim and The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie were teased this morning by Warner Bros. Both films will be part of the studio's presentation at Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year, set for June 9th through the 15th. The studio is expected to have one of the most anticipated presentations, as their film and television offerings are massive this year. Lord of the Rings is one of the most anticipated of the festival, as very little has been seen from the animated film hitting theaters this December. Below is the first artwork from LOTR and Looney Tunes and details of their presentations.

Lord Of The Rings Fans Are Eating Good Right Now

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – Filmmaker Conversation and Exclusive Extended Look with Special Guest Andy Serkis

Oscar® winner Philippa Boyens (The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies), award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex TV series), and producer Joseph Chou (Blade Runner: Black Lotus TV series) return to Annecy to unveil the first footage from the highly anticipated original anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. In a special appearance, Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings trilogies) will join filmmakers as they reflect on their creative journey in translating the cinematic wonder of Middle-earth through the visually sweeping lens and artistry of anime. From New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim explores and expands the untold story behind the fortress of Helm's Deep, delving into the life and blood-soaked times of one of Middle-earth's most legendary figures; the mighty King of Rohan – Helm Hammerhand.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie –World Premiere Screening

That's not all, folks! Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, one of the greatest comedic duos in history, are making their hilarious return to the big screen in the sci-fi comedy adventure The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. From Warner Bros. Animation, director Pete Browngardt, and the creative team behind the award-winning Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie stars Porky Pig and Daffy Duck as unlikely heroes and Earth's only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion. The movie unfolds a rich Porky & Daffy story that fans have never seen before: In this buddy-comedy of epic proportions, our heroes race to save the world, delivering all the laugh-out-loud gags and vibrant visuals that have made the Looney Tunes so iconic but on a scope and scale yet to be experienced.

