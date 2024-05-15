First Look At Back In Action Starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz

Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: back in action, cameron diaz, jamie foxx

Netflix has shared first look images, a logline, and a cast list for the upcoming Back in Action. It will stream to the service on November 15th.

Netflix has shared some first-look images at a new film that brings Cameron Diaz back to acting for the first time in nearly a decade. It's pairing her up with Jamie Foxx and a great supporting cast; you can't ever say that Netflix doesn't find ways to bring in massive talent to these films that make no impact at all. The idea behind Back in Action is that Diaz and Foxx are retired secret agents who are parents now, and they have to do another job. I feel like we saw this movie, and it was directed by Robert Rodriguez, and the film was from the POV of the kids instead of the parents. The film is being pitched as an action-comedy as well, and while Diaz and Foxx both have great comedic timing when given the right script, with just the elevator pitch that we've been given, we have all seen this film before.

Back in Action: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Back in Action stars Jamie Foxx (They Cloned Tyrone, Day Shift), Cameron Diaz (There's Something About Mary, Knight and Day), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Bloodline), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, Hillbilly Elegy), Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers, Fleabag), Jamie Demetriou (Barbie, Fleabag), McKenna Roberts (Skyscraper), and Rylan Jackson (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves). It's directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Baywatch) from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O'Brien. It will stream to Netflix on November 15th.