Colleen Hoover Adaptation It Ends With Us Set For February 2024

Highly anticipated Colleen Hoover adaptation It Ends With Us has a theatrical release date now: February 9th, 2024.

Colleen Hoover is one of the biggest and hottest names in publishing; the highly anticipated adaptation of her novel It Ends With Us has a release date. The film is set to hit theaters on February 9th, 2024. The film is directed by Justin Baldoni and stars Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj. Set photos, and more have been meticulously studied by fans to the point where Colleen Hoover herself had to step in the other day on social media. The film has been shut down for a little bit because of the WGA strike, but Sony setting a release date and says they are confident that they will have it done soon. THR had the release date.

This Won't Be The Last Colleen Hoover Adaptation

"Lily hasn't always had it easy, but that's never stopped her from working hard for the life she wants. She's come a long way from the small town where she grew up—she graduated from college, moved to Boston, and started her own business. And when she feels a spark with a gorgeous neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid, everything in Lily's life seems too good to be true. Ryle is assertive, stubborn, maybe even a little arrogant. He's also sensitive, brilliant, and has a total soft spot for Lily. And the way he looks in scrubs certainly doesn't hurt. Lily can't get him out of her head. But Ryle's complete aversion to relationships is disturbing. Even as Lily finds herself becoming the exception to his "no dating" rule, she can't help but wonder what made him that way in the first place. As questions about her new relationship overwhelm her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan—her first love and a link to the past she left behind. He was her kindred spirit, her protector. When Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened."

This movie will be huge, and Colleen Hoover is about to get her moment. Expect more announcements on this one as we learn them.

