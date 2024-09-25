Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked: Exploring Why Wicked Still Matters In A New BTS Featurette

Universal has released another new behind-the-scenes featurette for Wicked that explores why this story still matters today.

Wicked originated as a book in 1995 and later became a beloved musical in the early 2000s with an established fanbase.

Featurette includes cast discussions on the themes explored in the movie and why it still resonates with audiences.

Wicked will be released in two parts, with the first hitting theaters on November 22, 2024, followed by the sequel in 2025.

Universal is still loving all of its behind-the-scenes featurettes when it comes to promoting Wicked, and they aren't stopping anytime soon. When most people think about this story, they are probably thinking of the musical, which was huge in the early 2000s. However, Wicked was originally a book that was published in 1995, so it has an established fanbase that crosses multiple different types of media. The featurette has multiple cast members talking about why they believe the story still matters to this day and the various themes that the movie will be exploring. We don't know where exactly in the book or movie this first part will be dropping off, but we do know this is a story that is being told over two parts so everyone involved believes they have two movies worth of material to talk about.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

