Pierce Brosnan Joins the Cast of Black Adam as Doctor Fate

James Bond is joining the DC Universe, and with this final casting addition, Black Adam has found their Justice Society of America. Black Adam is one of those DC projects that has been in the works for years, with star Dwayne Johnson taking on the role as early as 2014. There wasn't a lot of movement on the project until 2017 when they finally got a scriptwriter, but things didn't really get moving until they brought on director Jaume Collet-Serra. From there, it looked like things were going to get moving, and the movie was given a late 2021 release date. However, COVID-19 came along and kind of ruined everything. The movie was supposed to start production last August, but that didn't happen for COVID reasons, and the movie was removed from the schedule. That doesn't mean it isn't happening, as they have been adding people to the cast, including Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari in an unknown role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pierce Brosnan has joined the cast of Black Adam as Doctor Fate.

With Brosnan joining the cast, we have the primary members of the Justice Society of America in place for Black Adam. The character of Doctor Fate has been running around comics since May 1940, when he first appeared in More Fun Comics #44. According to sources, we're going to be getting the Kent Nelson version of the character with Brosnan. It's interesting because it means that there is going to be some age range in this group of heroes, which is going to be fun. Brosnan has a ton of fun when he's in a role that he cares about and is James Bond for an entire generation of kids who are now adults ready to see superhero movies. We should expect production on this to start soon now that they have rounded out the main cast and perhaps a new release date as well.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, and Pierce Brosnan. It currently doesn't have a release date.