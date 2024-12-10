Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked Part Two: What The New Songs Add The Narrative

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo can't say much about the new songs for Wicked Part Two but says they help "further extend the story."

Article Summary Wicked Part Two features new songs that deepen the narrative, according to star Cynthia Erivo.

Cynthia Erivo hints these songs add layers to Elphaba and Glinda's characters.

Fans might find familiarity in the new tracks, though they must live up to beloved originals.

Wicked Part Two aims to enrich its narrative, with music guiding the story evolution.

The Golden Globe nominations are out there for all to see, and that means lots of people reacting to their respective projects getting recognition. We all knew that Wicked was going to walk away with some awards at the Globes if not other places. However, unlike other projects that ended up at the Globes, Wicked has a sequel that is already in the tank and will be here before we know it. The second half of the musical is notorious for not being as good as the first half, so they aren't going to have 'Popular' or 'Defying Gravity' to try and sell this film on. So they wrote two extra songs, and when the nominations were announced, Variety got the chance to speak to Cynthia Erivo and asked her what the new songs add to the film.

"I think they further extend the story, and it tells you a little bit more about who these women are and what they've been through, and what they want for this next part of their lives," Erivo explained. "The songs are very special. Some of it you might recognize, but that is as far as I can go. I can't tell you anything else because I don't want to get into trouble. But there are things in the songs that you will recognize."

So it sounds like the songs will be similar enough to the ones that fans know from the second half of the musical, so don't expect something completely out of left field. The first film was already as long as the runtime plus intermission of the original Broadway musical, and the book goes pretty hard, even more so in the second half than the first. So there are plenty of things they could explore in song, but it's going to be a weird line to walk. Fans of the musical might not be as forgiving of the new songs if they aren't as good as everything around it. However, the songs in the second half aren't as good as the first half anyway, so the bar is lower to begin with.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

