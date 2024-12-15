Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Ariana Grande, film, Universal Pictures, wicked

Wicked Star Ariana Grande on How She Prepared for Her Wicked Audition

During a recent Actors on Actors interview, Ariana Grande revealed how she prepared for her audition in the film adaptation of Wicked.

Article Summary Ariana Grande shares her intense preparation for the role of Glinda in Wicked's movie adaptation.

Grande's audition chase included vocal and acting coaching to perfect Glinda's opera singing style.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, under Jon M. Chu's direction.

Wicked's movie brings a fresh, cinematic take on the beloved musical's untold story of the witches of Oz.

As she's previously explained during the press circuit for Wicked, star Ariana Grande's path to playing Glinda in the highly anticipated film adaptation was nothing short of a dream come true. In fact, the pop star-turned-actress recently shared her dedication and preparation process in a recent Actors on Actors interview with Paul Mescal, revealing just how seriously she took the opportunity, which involved meetings with acting coaches, hefty vocal lessons, and plenty of schedule coordination to bring this dream to life.

She explains, "I was hunting Marc Platt down for an audition. As soon as I found out that it might be happening, I told my team, 'Be on high alert, please. And I know this has to be earned. So when they start seeing people, can I please go in? I'll do anything.' And I worked really hard with a vocal coach and an acting coach to get ready, because Glinda's vocal track is very different than what I usually sing. It's very operatic and very classical sort of coloratura, which is different from doing a falsetto and whistle tones. It's a totally different placement in the voice. I wanted to sound authentic in singing opera, and I started two months before my first audition."

Wicked Plot Details, Cast, and Part Two Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz. The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration with the first film out now. Universal Pictures' Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

