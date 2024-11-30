Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, john m chu, universal picutres, wicked, Wicked Part Two

Wicked Director on Dorothy and Her Potential Role in Part Two

Wicked filmmaker John M. Chu discusses Dorothy's exciting inclusion in the franchise and teases details about Wicked Part Two.

The Wicked franchise has once again taken the world by storm, captivating audiences with its dazzling performances and enchanting story. The first film, based on the beloved Broadway musical, even set musical box office records by grossing over $164 million worldwide in its opening weekend. This success has clearly paved the way for Wicked: Part Two, which has been confirmed to be coming next year.

In a new interview with Screen Rant, the film's director, John M. Chu, shared an intriguing quote about Dorothy and what we can expect moving forward. Chu notes, "Well, I won't talk too much about what we show or don't show in [Wicked Part Two]. But in [Wicked], it was important to let Dorothy be how you want her to be. I didn't want to step on your images of whatever version of Dorothy you wanted her to be. But the presence is important because that plays a significant role in what will happen and how they intersect. That was sort of how we played with it. But you'll have to see movie 2 to know how far we go with her."

Wicked Cast and Official Plot Details

The official cast of the Wicked film includes Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, and Bowen Yang as Boq. The film's premise revolves around the untold story of the witches of Oz, exploring their friendship, rivalry, and the events that led to the rise of the Wicked Witch of the West and the fall of the Wicked Witch of the East. The story delves into themes of love, betrayal, and the struggle for power, all set against the classic backdrop of the magical land of Oz.

With the success of the first film and the anticipation for the second, it's clear that the Wicked franchise is here to stay. Fans can even look forward to more magic, music, and mayhem in the upcoming sequel. But will it include some Dorothy content?

