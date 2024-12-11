Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked Will Have Special Sing-Along Screenings Starting Christmas

If you've been holding back the desire to try and hit that high note in Defying Gravity in Wicked, fear not: sing-along screenings start on Christmas Day.

Are you one of the poor, unfortunate souls who had some amateur theater kids in your Wicked screenings who are singing along to the songs, thinking they can hit the high notes in Defying Gravity through sheer force of will? From the sound of it, there is a decent chance that is the case, and now, if you catch someone doing that in the next week or so, you can get a theater employee to give them the boot to come back on Christmas because Universal is doing some sing-along screenings of the film. No one is even a little surprised that they are doing this, and they probably should have been offering it from day one, if we're being honest. However, from a marketing point of view, it makes sense because a month later, you'll get people who will see the movie for a second, third, and beyond time. So, if you want to go to a sing-along version of Wicked instead of checking out one of the many new films opening on Christmas, there might be a showing near you. How many of these screenings could depend on how many theater kids you have in a square mile and how many made a RENT joke when they asked how long it was until Wicked Part Two comes out.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

