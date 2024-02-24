Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: owl, piglet, Tigger, winnie the pooh, Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 Gets Four Character Posters

Credit where credit is due: the new character posters for Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 are really great. Check them out here.

Article Summary New character posters for 'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2' released.

Film boasts improved costumes with a bigger budget.

Sequel introduces a horror universe based on public domain stories.

Revenge on Christopher Robin unfolds in Ashdown in upcoming movie.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 has four new character posters, giving us a fantastic look at the returning and new characters, as well as the improved costumes due to the film getting a higher budget. Starring Scott Chambers, Eddy Mackenzie, Marcus Massey, Tallulah Evans, Kelly Rian Sanson, Simon Callow, Alec Newman, Nicola Wright, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney, Lewis Santer, Tade Adebaio, and Nichaela Farrel, the film is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield. It is the sequel to last year's viral hit and is also launching a shared universe of horror films based on children's stories that are now in the public domain.

Winnie The Pooh & Friends As You Have Never Seen Them Before

Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin once and for all. The sequel to the viral horror film Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is coming to theaters soon. From director Rhys Frake-Waterfield and produced by Scott Jeffery, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 wreaks havoc on the town of Ashdown after Christopher Robin made the fatal mistake of revealing Winnie-the-Pooh and their friends' existence.

Man, I will say this: they nailed the looks of the characters there. Tigger looks fantastic, owl looks nightmare-inducing, and Pooh and Piglet look vastly superior to how they looked in the first film. I hated that movie, but what can I say, after seeing these posters, I am ready to be hurt again.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 opens in theaters later this spring.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!