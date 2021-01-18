You Have Less Than A Week To Watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max

Consider this your first warning. Those who wish to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max now officially have less than a week to do so. The day and date release in theaters, the first in the landmark deal with Warner Bros., will leave the streaming service as of Sunday, January 24th. When it may return is a question we do not know the answer to, so best to spend the week watching the film before its 31-day window expires. It hit theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day, December 25th.

Wonder Woman 1984 Has Been Out Less Than A Month. It Feels Like Years.

Here is what our own Kaitlyn Booth had to say about the film in her review: "Much like the first movie, it very much feels like Wonder Woman 1984 peaks in the middle and then sort of falls apart in the end. The Cheetah and Diana's final fight in her golden armor is almost dull, which is a shame. It was all too dark, so you couldn't really see the design of The Cheetah, which is a lot better than it has any right to be. There aren't enough lingering moments to see what Barbara has become; she's The Cheetah now, so it's time to fight. However, unlike the first movie, the second act of Wonder Woman 1984 is not nearly as good as the second act of the first movie, and it's impossible not to compare the two of them."

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde.