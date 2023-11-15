Posted in: Clip, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Warner Bros, warner bros discovery, Wonka

Wonka: 3 New Clips Give Us A Better Idea Of What This Film Will Be

Are you still on the fence about whether or not you want to check out Wonka next month? Here are three clips that may help you make that decision.

Article Summary 3 new clips from 'Wonka' showcase the film's tone and humor, hinting at what's in store.

Director Paul King's touch is evident in the whimsical scenes featuring bad guys and chocolate.

The footage includes a chocolate experiment and an Oompa-Loompa encounter.

As 'Wonka' gears up for its theater release, these clips could sway your decision to see it.

We've been saying from the moment that Wonka was announced that we have no idea if this is going to work one way or another. If there is one reason to have any faith in this, it's director Paul King. The trailers have been doing an okay job of telling us what this movie will be like, but now we have three clips that seem to show off the tone and humor. One of which includes three of the bad guys trying chocolate that isn't basic and said chocolate blowing their minds, Noodle trying chocolate for the first time, and Willy capturing the Oompa-Loompa who has been following him around. So if you're still on the fence about this one, and I don't really blame you considering the concept and everything else, maybe these clips can help be the deciding factor about whether or not you want to check this movie out when it's in theaters in a month.

Wonka: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From Paul King, writer/director of the Paddington films, David Heyman, producer of Harry Potter, Gravity, Fantastic Beasts and Paddington, and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the Paddington films, Jurassic World: Dominion) and Luke Kelly (Roald Dahl's The Witches), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big-screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon), Paterson Joseph (Vigil, Noughts + Crosses), Matt Lucas (Paddington, Little Britain), Mathew Baynton (The Wrong Mans, Ghosts), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, the Paddington films, Spencer), Rowan Atkinson (the Johnny English and Mr. Bean films, Love Actually), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite). The film also stars Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus, Insecure), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story, Disenchantment), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education, Four Weddings and a Funeral), Tom Davis (Paddington 2, King Gary) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Paddington 2, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Mary Poppins Returns).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a Paul King Confection, Wonka, set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning in December 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!