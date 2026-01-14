Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Wuthering Heights

"Wuthering Heights": Tickets On Sale, BTS Featurette, 3 Posters

Tickets for Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" have officially gone on sale. A new behind-the-scenes featurette and three new posters were released.

Article Summary Tickets for Emerald Fennell's new "Wuthering Heights" adaptation are now officially on sale.

A behind-the-scenes featurette and three promotional posters have been released for the film.

The highly anticipated movie has sparked debate among fans and literary purists alike.

"Wuthering Heights" is set for theatrical release on February 13, 2026, distributed by Warner Bros.

Tickets for the new "Wuthering Heights" have officially gone on sale, and the internet still appears to be collectively confused about whether this adaptation will be terrible. The purests are still mad, and they are probably going to be mad until this is all wrapped up. Some others are curious, and it's going to be one of those times when the intended audiences either show up or they don't. They showed up for The Housemaid in December when it looked like it wouldn't stand a chance in hell in a very busy blockbuster season. Warner Bros. shared a new behind-the-scenes featurette and three new posters in honor of the tickets officially going on sale. You have to wonder, though, is this going to get its own novelization? Or are they going to put the movie cover on the cover of the original Wuthering Heights like they usually do with movie adaptations? We'll see.

"Wuthering Heights": Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell comes "WUTHERING HEIGHTS," starring Academy Award and BAFTA nominee Margot Robbie opposite BAFTA nominee Jacob Elordi.

A bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell's "WUTHERING HEIGHTS" stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness.

The film also stars alongside Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

Fennell directs from her own screenplay, and produces alongside Oscar nominee and BAFTA award winner Josey McNamara and Robbie. Oscar nominee Tom Ackerley and Sara Desmond are executive producing.

Behind the scenes, Fennell worked with such frequent collaborators as Oscar- and BAFTA-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated production designer Suzie Davies, BAFTA-nominated editor Victoria Boydell, award-winning casting director Kharmel Cochrane and BAFTA-nominated composer Anthony Willis. Oscar and BAFTA winner Jacqueline Durran designed the costumes. Original songs by Charli XCX.

Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Present A Lie Still & LuckyChap Entertainment Production, a film by Emerald Fennell, "WUTHERING HEIGHTS." Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters nationwide on February 13, 2026, and internationally beginning 11 February.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!