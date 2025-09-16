Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: andy samberg, Brenda Song, David Strathairn, macaulay culkin, zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 Adds 4 More To Its Impressive Cast

Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin, Andy Samberg, and David Strathairn have all joined the cast of Zootopia 2.

The new actors voice members of the Lynxley family, pivotal to Zootopia's unique climate-controlling technology.

Disney aims for another box office hit after the first Zootopia’s billion-dollar success and Elio’s underperformance.

The casting announcement may come late, but voice work for animated films often wraps up quickly and quietly.

Zootopia 2 is right around the corner, but the thing about animated movies is that you can announce voice cast additions very late in the game, and it really doesn't matter one way or another. If someone only has a few lines in a film, they could get that voice work done in a day or two. So people might look at this new casting announcement from The Wrap with some caution because everyone is looking for behind-the-scenes production drama these days. The reality is that the additions of Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin, Andy Samberg, and David Strathairn could have happened months ago, and we're just learning about it now. The Wrap also has some story details about the family that everyone will portray.

"They will play the Lynxleys, an old family in Zootopia who are responsible for building the weather walls that help the various biomes function. Samberg is Pawbert Lynxley, the easy-going runt of the powerful Lynxley family; Strathairn is Milton Lynxley, a distinguished business-mammal and the patriarch of one of Zootopia's oldest and most prestigious families; Culkin is Cattrick Lynxley, the ambitious eldest son of the Lynxley family; and Song is Kitty Lynxley, the sharp-tongued daughter of the Lynxley family."

The first Zootopia is a member of the billion-dollar box office, and considering how Elio underperformed at the box office, you know that Disney is hoping Zootopia 2 will hit big in November.

Zootopia 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia's history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn't as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn't take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.

While Zootopia 2 introduces Gary De'Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (voice of Fortune Feimster), and quokka therapist Dr. Fuzzby (voice of Quinta Brunson), the upcoming feature film also welcomes back a herd of characters who made their debut in the Oscar®-winning film Zootopia. Shakira (voice of Gazelle), Idris Elba (voice of Chief Bogo), Bonnie Hunt (voice of Bonnie Hopps), Don Lake (voice of Stu Hopps), Nate Torrence (voice of Clawhauser), Jenny Slate (voice of Bellwether), Alan Tudyk (voice of Duke Weaselton), Maurice LaMarche (voice of Mr. Big), Leah Latham (voice of Fru Fru), Josh Dallas (voice of Frantic Pig), Tommy Chong (voice of Yax), Mark Rhino Smith (voice of Officer McHorn), and Raymond Persi (voice of Flash) It will be released on November 26, 2025.

