Babybel Releases New Stranger Things Hellfire Cheese

Stranger Things is taking over your cheese selction for a few months, as they've teamed with Babybel for a new Hellfire flavor

The fiery Babybel Hellfire Cheese Alternative is available from October 2025 to January 2026, starting at Kroger.

Limited-edition Stranger Things packaging also launches on classic Babybel cheeses at major national retailers.

The collaboration brings heat, bold flavor, and excitement for fans of both Babybel and Stranger Things alike.

Babybel has partnered with Netflix for a special new item in their pantheon of cheese options, as you can now get the new Stranger Things Hellfire Cheese. This is unlike any of the other cheeses you'll come across from them, as they have made this version fiery hot with special flavorings to give it a kick, much like other "fiery" flavors you see out on the market. But this one will only be around for a limited time to celebrate the launch of Season 5 of the series. We have more details and a look at the special packaging for this one from the company.

Babybel Stranger Things Hellfire Cheese

Tapping into the heat of the moment and the excitement around the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Babybel Hellfire Cheese Alternative delivers a flavor punch worthy of the Hellfire Club's seal of approval. Whether snacking during late-night gaming battles or Hawkins High study sessions, this limited-edition Babybel is built for fans who crave boldness. Babybel Hellfire Cheese Alternative will be on shelves for a limited time from October 2025 through January 2026, beginning with an exclusive rollout at Kroger, and starting in December, it will be available at additional retailers, including Albertsons and Brookshire. The new offering is wrapped in Babybel's iconic wax and will be available for a suggested retail price range of $5.99 for a 6-count pack. Adding to the excitement, Babybel Original Cheese is also hitting shelves, featuring limited-edition Stranger Things packaging at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, and Kroger.

"We're thrilled to introduce Babybel's latest innovation by bringing together two cultural favorites – Stranger Things and spicy snacking – in a flavor-filled way that feels fun and unexpected," said Jessica Dillon, Senior Brand Director for Babybel. "As fans crave both bold flavor and bold entertainment this launch couldn't come at a better time."

