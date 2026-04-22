Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Chips Ahoy, Mondelez International, Oreo, pitbull, Ritz

Pitbull Teams With Ritz & Chips Ahoy For a Special Giveaway

Pitbull, Alex Morgan, Sophia Wilson and Christian Pulisic are taking part in a new contest tied to Mondelēz brands like Ritz and Chips Ahoy.

Article Summary Pitbull teams with Ritz, Chips Ahoy, Oreo, and other Mondelēz brands for the new Score Snack Goals sweepstakes.

Fans can enter through July 19 by scanning limited-edition packs or visiting ScoreSnackGoals.com for a shot at prizes.

Pitbull’s grand prize includes a meet-and-greet plus tickets to his I Am Back 2026 tour for the winner and a guest.

Alex Morgan, Sophia Wilson, and Christian Pulisic also headline exclusive soccer experiences tied to the giveaway.

You know we're getting closer to the summer entertainment season when you start seeing more celebrity hype around food products, as the latest sees Mondelēz International teaming with Pitbull! Specifically, the company has partnered with the singer for a new promotional campaign, as several of their products will have soccer stars grace their packaging, all tied to a new contest. Basically, the company will be giving away trips to hang with Pitbull, Alex Morgan, Sophia Wilson, and Christian Pulisic, for various meet-and-greet events that range from attending a live concert to seeing a soccer game while hanging out with those specific people. We have more info about what you could possibly win with this contest below, as you'll see packaging with their faces on it starting this week.

Hang Out With Pitbull

Now through July 19, fans can enter the Score Snack Goals Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to hang with some of the biggest soccer icons or the one and only Mr. Worldwide. To enter, scan the QR code on one of the limited-edition products or head to ScoreSnackGoals.com. Grand prize winners will score curated experiences with talent, including:

Christian Pulisic will host an elite, private skills master class with the winner, granting them exclusive access and an inside peek into a typical training session in Florida.

Alex Morgan will welcome the winner to the San Diego Wave FC stadium, granting them behind-the-scenes access and tickets to watch a match.

Sophia Wilson invites the winner and a guest to find their flow with a Sophia-inspired wellness session, followed by tickets to watch a Portland Thorns FC match and meet the star of the team.

Pitbull will host a meet-and-greet, giving the winner and a guest the ultimate experience with tickets to his "I Am Back" 2026 tour.

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