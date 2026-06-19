Posted in: Anime Expo, Atlus, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, SEGA | Tagged: Anime Expo 2026

SEGA Reveals Full Lineup Of Plans For Anime Expo 2026

SEGA and Atlus will have a booth at Anime Expo 2026, as well as several panels and activities for you to take part in this July

Article Summary SEGA and Atlus bring a major Anime Expo 2026 booth with demos, giveaways, signings, merch, and fan photo ops.

SEGA highlights include Sonic’s 35th anniversary, Metaphor: ReFantazio on Switch 2, maimai DX, and Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Big SEGA Anime Expo 2026 panels include Sonic animation talks, the Persona 4 Revival reveal, and live booth stage shows.

Special guests include Takashi Iizuka and Atlus creators, plus autograph sessions, a Colorful Stage! fan meeting, and café collab.

SEGA and Atlus will be a part of Anime Expo 2026, as the company revealed their plans for what they have planned. First off, they will have a booth located at the South Hall at Booth #1300. They will have items for sale, giveaways, signings, demos, and more. Plus, several panels that will be happening during the event, where we're sure they'll reveal a few things. We have more details from the company for you here, as more may be revealed leading up to the event.

SEGA Reveals Full Lineup Of Plans For Anime Expo 2026

SEGA Bootyh Experiences

Sonic 35th Anniversary: Sonic fans, get ready to discover your inner Sonic hero. Take a short quiz and watch your Chaos Emerald power up to full strength, reveal your ultimate hero, and strike a pose for an exclusive personalized digital photo. Stop by the booth and see the one and only Sonic the Hedgehog himself as we celebrate 35 years of adventure.

fans, get ready to discover your inner hero. Take a short quiz and watch your Chaos Emerald power up to full strength, reveal your ultimate hero, and strike a pose for an exclusive personalized digital photo. Stop by the booth and see the one and only the Hedgehog himself as we celebrate 35 years of adventure. Persona5: The Phantom X: Enter a world beyond reality alongside Merope, concierge of the Velvet Room. Visit the Persona5: The Phantom X section and take a photo at the door to the Velvet Room, and receive exclusive items while supplies last! Quantities are limited, and items are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Enter a world beyond reality alongside Merope, concierge of the Velvet Room. Visit the Persona5: The Phantom X section and take a photo at the door to the Velvet Room, and receive exclusive items while supplies last! Quantities are limited, and items are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Persona4 Revival Immersive Experience: Enter the world of P4R through a real-world themed area within the SEGA booth inspired by the game world! Fans will have a chance to capture the moment through a photo op and a surprise fan appreciation giveaway item while available!

Enter the world of P4R through a real-world themed area within the SEGA booth inspired by the game world! Fans will have a chance to capture the moment through a photo op and a surprise fan appreciation giveaway item while available! "maimai DX" Free Play Corner: Fans can try out the hit music game maimai DX for free at Anime Expo. Pick a song from a variety of genres and receive a pair of gloves as a free gift while supplies last.

Fans can try out the hit music game maimai DX for free at Anime Expo. Pick a song from a variety of genres and receive a pair of gloves as a free gift while supplies last. Metaphor: ReFantazio NSW2 Demo: Be the first to experience Metaphor: ReFantazio on Nintendo Switch 2 at the SEGA ATLUS booth! Play the Anime Expo demo and grab your FREE exclusive postcard while supplies last. Enter the royal tournament to fight for the throne and for the future!

Be the first to experience Metaphor: ReFantazio on Nintendo Switch 2 at the SEGA ATLUS booth! Play the Anime Expo demo and grab your FREE exclusive postcard while supplies last. Enter the royal tournament to fight for the throne and for the future! Booth Giveaways: Stop by the SEGA booth for giveaways every day, including postcards, pins, and posters. Additionally, each day of Anime Expo 2026, the SEGA Sonic team will be releasing a different exclusive giveaway poster to celebrate, including an Anime Expo exclusive Sonic Racing Manga Cover poster! Stop by to collect them all, while supplies last.

Booth Live Programming

Shigenori Soejima Live Drawing: A live drawing session by Shigenori Soejima, character designer / Illustrator at ATLUS, will be held on the SEGA Stage. He has worked on character design and illustrations for numerous titles, including the Persona series since Persona 3, Catherine, and Metaphor: ReFantazio. This is a rare opportunity to watch him complete a piece live on stage. Don't miss it!

A live drawing session by Shigenori Soejima, character designer / Illustrator at ATLUS, will be held on the SEGA Stage. He has worked on character design and illustrations for numerous titles, including the Persona series since Persona 3, Catherine, and Metaphor: ReFantazio. This is a rare opportunity to watch him complete a piece live on stage. Don't miss it! Game Mascots & Cosplayers: Stop by the booth to see mascots and cosplayers from SEGA's iconic franchises. Celebrate Anime Expo and capture the moment with on-stage photos of fan favorites. Persona 30th Anniversary Cosplayers: Spanning 30 years of heroes, come see your favorite protagonists from the Persona series with professional guest cosplayers bringing them to life. Sonic : Get ready to run into the one and only Sonic the Hedgehog at Anime Expo! Come meet SEGA's iconic blue blur in person for photo opportunities and unforgettable fan moments. Teddie from PS4: Our hearts are one with the lovable mascot from Persona 4, Teddie! Stop by to meet and grab a photo with this unrivaled ball of energy!

Stop by the booth to see mascots and cosplayers from SEGA's iconic franchises. Celebrate Anime Expo and capture the moment with on-stage photos of fan favorites. Metaphor: ReFantazio Orchestra Experience, Anime Expo 2026: See and hear the sweeping music from one of the most critically acclaimed modern RPGs, Metaphor: ReFantazio. Performing live will be a string quartet that will take fans on a musical journey as a precursor to the upcoming full set orchestra world tour launching in October 2026 in the US, Asia, and Europe. Showtimes will be July 4 & 5.

See and hear the sweeping music from one of the most critically acclaimed modern RPGs, Metaphor: ReFantazio. Performing live will be a string quartet that will take fans on a musical journey as a precursor to the upcoming full set orchestra world tour launching in October 2026 in the US, Asia, and Europe. Showtimes will be July 4 & 5. "maimai DX" DJ LIVE STAGE: SEGA MUSIC GAMES DJ LIVE by Kanon Oguni / 大国奏音 from the SEGA Sound Team! Enjoy a DJ set featuring music from maimai DX and other SEGA game titles!

SEGA MUSIC GAMES DJ LIVE by Kanon Oguni / 大国奏音 from the SEGA Sound Team! Enjoy a DJ set featuring music from maimai DX and other SEGA game titles! HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE!

Join us at the SEGA/ATLUS booth for a live COLORFUL STAGE! event featuring the game's voice actors and fan quizzes. Then watch Temp, a top COLORFUL STAGE! CHAMPIONSHIP competitor, tackle songs on the highest APPEND difficulty live on stage. Don't miss the excitement!

Sonic Short-Form Animation Panel

What: Sonic the Hedgehog Animated Shorts: A Frame-by-Frame Retrospective Peek into the world of SEGA's short-form animation as we celebrate 35 years of Sonic the Hedgehog. Join Sonic Creative Director Takashi Iizuka, Austin Keys , and Jasmin Hernandez , with special guests Tyson Hesse, Evan Stanley , and Alan Wan , as well as moderator Aaron Webber , to discuss their creative processes. Attendees at the panel will receive on a first-come-first served basis a Sonic 35th anniversary collage poster created by Iizuka-san's art team. The poster features a collage of many characters from classic and modern eras of the Sonic franchise in celebration of 35 years.

the Hedgehog Animated Shorts: A Frame-by-Frame Retrospective Where: Petree Hall

When: Friday, July 3, 2026 at 3:00 – 3:50 PM

Guest of Honor: Takashi Iizuka: Creative Officer of Sonic

Takashi Iizuka is a video game director, producer, and designer. As Creative Officer of Sonic , he has been the creative force behind the Sonic the Hedgehog series for over 30 years. His contributions began with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and include NiGHTS into Dreams, Sonic Adventure, Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Heroes, Sonic Generations, and Sonic Mania. Iizuka-san is the creator of Shadow the Hedgehog and ensures each new Sonic entry brings something fresh while honoring the series' legacy. His oversight also encompasses the broader Sonic business, including the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise. Autograph Session: Friday, July 3rd at 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM at JW Gold Ballroom, Sign up link

is a video game director, producer, and designer. As Creative Officer of , he has been the creative force behind the the Hedgehog series for over 30 years. His contributions began with the Hedgehog 3 and include NiGHTS into Dreams, Adventure, Adventure 2, Heroes, Generations, and Mania. Iizuka-san is the creator of Shadow the Hedgehog and ensures each new entry brings something fresh while honoring the series' legacy. His oversight also encompasses the broader business, including the the Hedgehog film franchise.

Atlus Panel & Guests Of Honor

What: ATLUS Presents: Persona 4 Revival Panel Join ATLUS developers Kazuhisa Wada, Shigenori Soejima, Atsushi Nomura , and Yoshiyuki Asai for a special look at Persona 4 Revival. In this panel, the team behind the beloved franchise will share never-before-seen content and information live at Anime Expo. Be sure to tune in or join us in person!

Where: Petree Hall

When: Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 11:30 AM – 12:20 PM

Guest of Honor: Kazuhisa Wada: General Producer for the Persona Team

A veteran of the Persona franchise, Kazuhisa Wada has been instrumental in shaping the series since serving as Design Director on Persona 3. Over the course of his career, he has taken on increasingly senior creative roles, including Director and Producer, before assuming his current position overseeing the Persona team as General Producer. Wada-san also serves as General Producer of Persona 4 Revival. Autograph Session: Friday, July 3rd at 1:00 PM – 2:50 PM at JW Gold Ballroom; Sign up link

has been instrumental in shaping the series since serving as Design Director on Persona 3. Over the course of his career, he has taken on increasingly senior creative roles, including Director and Producer, before assuming his current position overseeing the Persona team as General Producer. Wada-san also serves as General Producer of Persona 4 Revival.

Guest of Honor: Shigenori Soejima: Character Designer / Illustrator at Atlus

A Character Designer and Illustrator at Atlus, Shigenori Soejima has brought iconic characters to life across a wide range of acclaimed titles. His work spans the Persona series since Persona 3, as well as Metaphor: ReFantazio. For Persona 4 Revival, he serves in a supervisory role, overseeing character design and key art. Autograph Session: Friday, July 3rd at 1:00 PM – 2:50 PM at JW Gold Ballroom; Sign up link

has brought iconic characters to life across a wide range of acclaimed titles. His work spans the Persona series since Persona 3, as well as Metaphor: ReFantazio. For Persona 4 Revival, he serves in a supervisory role, overseeing character design and key art.

Guest of Honor: Atsushi Nomura: Business Producer for the Persona Team

As Business Producer for the Persona team, Atsushi Nomura oversees IP production responsibilities, including project planning and promotion for the series. His producing credits include Persona 4 Revival, Persona 5 Tactica, and the remastered releases of Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable. Autograph Session: Friday, July 3rd at 1:00 PM – 2:50 PM at JW Gold Ballroom; Sign up link

oversees IP production responsibilities, including project planning and promotion for the series. His producing credits include Persona 4 Revival, Persona 5 Tactica, and the remastered releases of Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable.

Guest of Honor: Yoshiyuki Asai: Director

Yoshiyuki Asai began his career as an animator at Toei Animation, OLM, and Ajiado before transitioning to directing in the early 2000s. He made his directorial debut with Charlotte, and has since helmed titles including Fate/Apocrypha and The Day I Became a God. His series Buddy Daddies earned the Best Original Anime Award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. Asai-san is widely recognized for his nuanced portrayal of ensemble youth dramas and everyday life, with a distinctive directorial style that thoughtfully captures the dynamics, distances, and relationships between characters. Autograph Session: Friday, July 3rd at 1:00 PM – 2:50 PM at JW Gold Ballroom; Sign up link

began his career as an animator at Toei Animation, OLM, and Ajiado before transitioning to directing in the early 2000s. He made his directorial debut with Charlotte, and has since helmed titles including Fate/Apocrypha and The Day I Became a God. His series Buddy Daddies earned the Best Original Anime Award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. Asai-san is widely recognized for his nuanced portrayal of ensemble youth dramas and everyday life, with a distinctive directorial style that thoughtfully captures the dynamics, distances, and relationships between characters.

Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Fan Meeting

What: The hit rhythm game Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! comes to Anime Expo for a special one-day fan meeting! Featuring Daisuke Hirose (voice of Tsukasa Tenma) and Machico (voice of Nene Kusanagi). Enjoy talk shows, music, and more. Don't miss it!

Where: Main Events (Crypto.com Arena)

When: Friday, July 3, 2026, from 3-4:20 PM PT

Persona 4 Revival X Thirsry Waters

What: Persona fans, we can't wait to welcome you to Junes Café! To celebrate the Persona 30th Anniversary, Atlus and Thirsty Waters Premium Tea House are bringing a June-inspired café experience to Anime Expo 2026 that is filled with Persona protagonist-inspired boba tea drinks, artisanal cookies, ice cream, exclusive merch, and all the immersive Junes Café vibes your heart can handle.

Where: Find Persona 30th x Thirsty Waters Junes Café at Peacock Place at L.A. Live, near the Beer Garden. We'll also have a mobile cart nearby serving Persona-themed drinks. Stay tuned on socials for exact location details!

When: Hours of Operation: Day 1 – July 2: 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM Day 2 – July 3: 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM Day 3 – July 4: 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM Day 4 – July 5: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM



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