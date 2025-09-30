Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: at the mountains of madness, choose your own adventure, Chooseco, CYOA
Choose Your Own Adventure Releases "At the Mountains of Madness"
The modern run of Choose Your Own Adventure has a new book on the way, as At the Mountains of Madness has been released
Article Summary
- At the Mountains of Madness is the newest Choose Your Own Adventure release inspired by H. P. Lovecraft.
- Set in Antarctica, readers must survive a chilling summer camp filled with ancient, mysterious horrors.
- Each choice puts you in control of campers' fates as you attempt to unravel the book's icy mysteries.
- Written by award-winning author Jacopo della Quercia and now available for $10 from Chooseco.
Chooseco has released the latest Choose Your Own Adventure title, as At the Mountains of Madness is out on shelves. Taking inspiration from H. P. Lovecraft, the book throws you into the cold of Antarctica as you attempt to escape a "summer camp" in the least likely of places, running from the strangest of entities. You can read more about it below as the title is going for $10.
Choose Your Own Adventure – At the Mountains of Madness
YOU spent your summer as a counselor at Camp Starkweather in Antarctica. Your time at the bottom of the world is coming to an end when you receive an emergency distress call from another camp nearby, where your parents have spent the summer doing top-secret scientific research. Will you answer the call and go out into the frozen wasteland to face unknown dangers? Or will you stay at Camp Starkweather and hope that the ancient unknowable horrors won't come and find you next? Kids who love monsters and mystery will devour this thrilling adventure story of survival on the ice. With every choice, you'll take charge of your fellow campers and bring everyone home safe and sound . . . or else doom them all to a terrible fate!