Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: at the mountains of madness, choose your own adventure, Chooseco, CYOA

Choose Your Own Adventure Releases "At the Mountains of Madness"

The modern run of Choose Your Own Adventure has a new book on the way, as At the Mountains of Madness has been released

Article Summary At the Mountains of Madness is the newest Choose Your Own Adventure release inspired by H. P. Lovecraft.

Set in Antarctica, readers must survive a chilling summer camp filled with ancient, mysterious horrors.

Each choice puts you in control of campers' fates as you attempt to unravel the book's icy mysteries.

Written by award-winning author Jacopo della Quercia and now available for $10 from Chooseco.

Chooseco has released the latest Choose Your Own Adventure title, as At the Mountains of Madness is out on shelves. Taking inspiration from H. P. Lovecraft, the book throws you into the cold of Antarctica as you attempt to escape a "summer camp" in the least likely of places, running from the strangest of entities. You can read more about it below as the title is going for $10.

Choose Your Own Adventure – At the Mountains of Madness

YOU spent your summer as a counselor at Camp Starkweather in Antarctica. Your time at the bottom of the world is coming to an end when you receive an emergency distress call from another camp nearby, where your parents have spent the summer doing top-secret scientific research. Will you answer the call and go out into the frozen wasteland to face unknown dangers? Or will you stay at Camp Starkweather and hope that the ancient unknowable horrors won't come and find you next? Kids who love monsters and mystery will devour this thrilling adventure story of survival on the ice. With every choice, you'll take charge of your fellow campers and bring everyone home safe and sound . . . or else doom them all to a terrible fate!

About the Author

"Jacopo della Quercia" is an award-winning educator and the author of three books, a play, numerous scholarly essays, and more than two hundred articles. His work has been featured on BBC America, Business Insider, CNN Money, Folger Magazine, HuffPost, The New York Observer, Politico Magazine, Slate, Reader's Digest, and academic texts. His essay "NecronomiCommedia: Dante, Doré, and the Root of Lovecraftian Horror" was featured in the 2023 book Weird Tales: 100 Years of Weird and has been credited for advancing scholarship on H. P. Lovecraft "by leaps and bounds." Jacopo lives in New York's Mohawk Valley with his wife, a fellow educator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!