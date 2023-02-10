Coca-Cola Creations Announces new Move Flavor Featuring Rosalía Coca-Cola Move has made its debut as a brand new exclusive flavor, with a promotional campaign featuring singer Rosalía.

Coca-Cola Creations, the creative wing of the soda company, they have revealed a brand new flavor called Coca-Cola Move, with a promotion for the new drink featuring singer Rosalía. This brand-new flavor matches up with he series of flavors they released over the summer last year, giving people limited-edition flavors with a twist that you normally wouldn't expect from the company. We were sent a sample ahead of time, and it tastes pretty interesting; as to us, it starts off tasting like raspberry and finishes off like bubble gum. This is the first of several drops set to happen over 2023, and to kick it off, they partnered with Rosalía ahead of the Super Bowl to promote it with a new campaign ad. We got more info on the soda below and a couple quotes from both parties, as this is now available on the market today.

"The new Creation comes in a beautifully contrasting packaging design, intended to display Rosalía's personality through vibrant colors, candid doodles that Rosalía hand-drew while sampling Coca-Cola Move for the first time, and the iconic Coca-Cola Spencerian script that transforms into a sketch to capture a moment of metamorphosis. The collaboration on Coca-Cola Move inspired Rosalía to write an exclusive, new single titled "Lie Like You Love Me," which debuted on January 27 ahead of the release of the product. Not only is it the first time Rosalía has released a song that transforms and features multiple languages, including a full section in English, it also is the first time a song has been created for Coca-Cola Creations. The song is being released globally by Columbia Records, and will serve as the soundtrack to a dynamic launch video starring Rosalía. The experiences were designed and produced by AKQA and the WPP OpenX team."

"To further bring the product to life, fans can scan a QR code on the collectible Coca-Cola Move can or bottle to access the digital Coca-Cola Creations Hub. It offers engaging digital experiences for fans to discover and explore new territories, such as accessing behind-the-scenes content of Rosalía's making of the single. The Coca-Cola Creations Hub also includes a lively personality quiz that uses people's answers to customize their own 3D avatar and its traits in the metaverse, a playlist based on their mood, and a video starring Rosalía. Fans will also have a rare opportunity to bid on autographed memorabilia from Rosalía through an online auction. Proceeds from the auction – which include items such as a helmet, tour outfit, poster and more – will benefit the Antonio Gala Foundation. The organization, selected by Rosalía, is a Spain-based organization that provides residency scholarships to young creators. Rosalía, who was born in Spain and took initiative in creating her own transformation story, was inspired by the organization's mission to inspire youth to explore their own transformative journey."

"I'm so excited for this co-created drink launch with Coca-Cola. I hope everybody enjoys this journey of music, flavors, and creation as I did. I had a lot of fun creating LLYLM and this collaboration with Coke," said Grammy Award-winning recording artist and producer, Rosalía.

"Transformation as a means of self-expression is powerful and resonant for today's generation, and music is the universal language for transformation," said Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company. "Partnering with the inspirational and genre-defying Rosalía to bring to life our latest drop under Coca-Cola Creations has been a blast and has broken new ground for Coca-Cola Creations. We hope our collective fans will love this drink!"