Brewdog Announces New Lord Of The Rings Fellowship IPA
For those of you looking for a fantasy brew, Warner Bros. and Brewdog have teamed up to release a drink based on The Lord Of The Rings. The brew is called the Fellowship IPA, which they will be brewing for a limited time and is currently available for purchase through their website for about $13 for a six-pack. This is probably one of the more interesting partnerships we've seen, as anything related to LOTR is scrutinized and nit-picked to death. So the fact that we have a beer that's approved and has both the logo and Elvish written across the front is something to behold. We have more details on the beer for you below, along with a quote from the company on this particular brew.
In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Fellowship IPA is the newest addition to the BrewDog lineup, joining crowd favorites like Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane, Punk IPA and Cold Beer as the perfect end-of-summer sip. Fellowship IPA is a 5% ABV hazy India Pale Ale that storms the gates with notes of stone fruit, pineapple and a touch of mango. Brewed with oats and wheat, and left unfiltered for a smooth, juicy hit, Fellowship IPA is subtly sweet with hints of melon and tropical flavors and balanced with a gentle hop character.
For our latest collaboration, we've joined forces with one of the most legendary sagas of good vs. evil, The Lord of the Rings. Fellowship IPA: the one IPA to rule them all. This 5% Hazy IPA storms the gate with notes of pineapple, stone-fruit, mango and a touch of tangerine. Brewed with oats and wheat and left unfiltered for a smooth, juicy hit that'll drive your tastebuds mad.
"At BrewDog, we're HUGE fans of The Lord of the Rings – we actually lost count when asking how many people at the brewery had seen the films," shares BrewDog head brewer Steve McMillen. "When the opportunity to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products came up, the team instantly started mapping out how we could make a beer worthy of Middle-earth. We wanted something balanced and juicy, and are confident that Fellowship IPA may just drive your tastebuds mad."