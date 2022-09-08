Brewdog Announces New Lord Of The Rings Fellowship IPA

In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Fellowship IPA is the newest addition to the BrewDog lineup, joining crowd favorites like Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane, Punk IPA and Cold Beer as the perfect end-of-summer sip. Fellowship IPA is a 5% ABV hazy India Pale Ale that storms the gates with notes of stone fruit, pineapple and a touch of mango. Brewed with oats and wheat, and left unfiltered for a smooth, juicy hit, Fellowship IPA is subtly sweet with hints of melon and tropical flavors and balanced with a gentle hop character.

